POINT OF CARE (POC) DIAGNOSTICS MARKET INCREASED INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY TRADE OPENING NEW OPPORTUNITIES 2026

The global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market is estimated to reach USD 34.6 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.

The report offers a deep-dive analysis on global market insights, market trends, key driving factors along with the challenges. The report also focuses on different segments and outlines the growth prospects across all the geographies covering major countries. The study outlines the major competitive scenarios of the key players operating in the market along with their strategic initiatives, and recent developments such as new products or services introductions along with the mergers and acquisitions and R&D activities. The study also focuses on the traction these major players are generating in different regional pockets across major countries.

The analysis on different segments of the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market provided in the report would help to gain insights about current market scenarios and future market trends. All these segments are further bifurcated by regions and countries, thus making it possible for the decision makers to understand the market situation. Major regions included in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & the African region.

The worldwide Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market study includes premium industry insights such as ecosystem analysis, value chain analysis, and competitive ranking/competitors market share analysis which would help key decision makers, stakeholders, and industry analysts to make cost-effective and efficient decisions.

Some of the major players profiled in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market study include:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens AG

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux

Johnson & Johnson

Instrumentation Laboratory

PTS Diagnostics

Nova Biomedical

Polaris Market research has segmented the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market report on the basis of product type, mode of prescription, end user, and by region.

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Product Type Cardio Metabolic Monitoring Kits HBA1C testing kits, Electrolytes Testing Kits/Blood Gas Cardiac Markers LIPID Testing Kits Infectious Disease Testing Kits HIV Testing Kits Influenza Testing Kits Hepatitis C Testing Kits Tropical Diseases Testing Kits Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Testing kits Respiratory Infections Testing Kits Others Glucose Monitoring Kits Coagulation Monitoring Kits Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Kits PT/INR Testing Kits Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits Fertility Testing Kits Pregnancy Testing Kits Tumor/Cancer Markers Urinalysis Testing Kits Hematology Testing Kits Cholesterol Test Strips Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits Fecal Occult Testing Kits Other Testing Kits

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Mode of Prescription OTC Testing Kits Prescription Based Testing Kits

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by End User Professional Diagnostics Centers Outpatient Healthcare Settings Hospitals Ambulatory Care Centers Research Laboratories Home Care Settings Others

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Regions

North America S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific India Japan China

Latin America Mexico Brazil

MEA

What to expect from this research study

Premium insights on the market such as Porter’s & PESTEL Analysis Value-Chain Analysis Company Market Share Analysis Drivers, Restraints & Challenges Analysis Market Trend Analysis

Deep-dive insights on both global, regional and country level

Analysis of the most recent key developments & strategic initiatives taken by the players operating in the market

Future trends estimated keeping most recent base year, along with analysis of historical market data and impact of current market scenarios

A holistic view of the market along with multi-level segmentation

