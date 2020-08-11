QPCR AND DPCR MARKET Trend and Forecast by FLUIDIGM CORPORATION, DANAHER, ABBOTT, MERCK KGAA, PROMEGA CORPORATION

Global qPCR and dPCR Market By Technology (qPCR, dPCR), Products & Services (qPCR Products & Services, dPCR Products & Services), Application (qPCR Applications, dPCR Applications), End User (qPCR End Users, dPCR End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the qPCR and dPCR market are Thermo Fisher Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; QIAGEN; Takara Bio Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; bioMérieux SA; Fluidigm Corporation; Danaher; Abbott; Merck KGaA; Promega Corporation; BD; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; Analytik Jena AG; Eppendorf AG; BIONEER COPORATION; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.,; Quantabio; Formulatrix; JN Medsys; Thomas Scientific and Biomeme, Inc., Others.

Global qPCR and dPCR Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.64 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 7.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.78% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the number of novel applications of qPCR and dPCR.

Market Definition: Global qPCR and dPCR Market

qPCR (Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction), also known as Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction can be defined as a diagnostic technique/method. This method involves the monitoring of DNA molecule in real-time rather than at the concluding stage in conventional PCR techniques.

dPCR (Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction) is a quantitative method of measuring the presence/amount of DNA and RNA present in a particular sample. Though, the results of this method are more precise and correct, lack of knowledge regarding the method can prove to be a factor that results in incorrect results.

Market Drivers: Global qPCR and dPCR Market

Increasing adoption of qPCR and qPCR in diagnostics which has been a result of rising prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases

Innovations & advancements related to technology and increased investments in the market from private & public sectors; these factors are expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Factors such as high costs, lack of knowledge and skills for professionals are one of the major factors that act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global qPCR and dPCR Market

By Technology Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR)

By Products & Services qPCR Products & Services qPCR Reagents and Consumables qPCR Instruments qPCR Software and Services dPCR Products & Services dPCR Reagents and Consumables dPCR Instruments dPCR Software and Services By Application qPCR Applications Clinical Applications Pathogen Testing Oncology Testing Blood Screening Other Clinical Applications Research Applications Forensic Applications dPCR Applications Clinical Applications Pathogen Testing Oncology Testing Blood Screening Other Clinical Applications Research Applications Forensic Applications By End User qPCR End Users Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Clinical Research Organizations Forensic Laboratories dPCR End Users Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Clinical Research Organizations Forensic Laboratories By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of “QXDx AutoDG ddPCR System”, which incorporates company’s Bio-Rad Droplet Digital PCR technology and “QXDx BCR-ABL %IS Kit”. The products are the first US FDA cleared digital PCR products.

In January 2018, Thomas Scientific announced that they had acquired Denville Scientific, Inc. This acquisition will help Thomas Scientific in providing industry specific technology and solutions.

Competitive Analysis: Global qPCR and dPCR Market

Global qPCR and dPCR market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of qPCR and dPCR market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

