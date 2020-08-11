Recreation Management Software Market Consumer Trends Analysis by Industry Size, Share, Business Growth and Forecast 2020 To 2023

Market Overview

The highly competitive scenario of the present world makes the work schedule for professionals extremely hectic. Specifically, in IT firms, people get less time for recreation. Lack of such leisure time may result in inappropriate diet which can trigger health issues like obesity and in due course surge the risk of heart ailments. Therefore, recreation has turned into a necessary facet for the business organizations to surge their productivity and efficiency with the aim of restoring employee health. Recreation management offers a design for organizing, planning, administration, and developing of recreation programs which proves to be beneficial for both the individuals and society. Recreations such as sports events, entertainment shows, and many more are presently carried out via different mediums such as PC terminal and mobile terminal. With the rise in the number of mobile users and improved internet services, the mobile terminal is likely to reflect a prominent share of recreation management software market. Furthermore, PC terminal is also anticipated to have a considerable growth during the assessment period. Recreation management software additionally extends services in terms of scheduling the sports events such as rugby, cricket, football, and many more. These solutions include registration solutions, ticket solutions, and venue management.

The solutions segment is expected to have a noteworthy growth during the review period from 2017 to 2023. The recreation management software is also implemented in several commercial sectors such as academic institutions, healthcare, community center, and sports training center. Advancement of technology has propelled the recreation software to be arrayed in terms of platform as a service and software as a service. With the surge in number of IT businesses engaged as solutions providers in the recreation software market is likely to witness remarkable development over the review period. Growing health concern and rise in demand for recreation activities broadly organized by IT infrastructure is assumed to drive the recreation management software market during the estimated period. On the other hand, the lack of suitable IT infrastructure in the budding economies such as India and China coupled with lack of healthcare facilities in the Middle East and African countries can act as driving forces for restricting the growth of recreation software market during the assessment period.

Key Players

Global recreation management software market is dominated by key players such as EZ facility Inc, (U.S.), Perfect Mind Inc. (U.S.), Active Network LLC, (U.S.), Yardi System Inc,(U.S.), Legend Recreation Software Incorporation(U.S.), Civicplus (U.S.), EMS software LLC( U.S.), Jarvis Corporation (U.S.), Dash Platform ( Australia), MyREC.Com(U.S.), and RECDESK LLC (U.K).

Market Segmentation

Recreation management software market is segmented based on deployment, solution, application, end user, and organization. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Based on solution, the market is segmented into registrations solutions, venue management solutions, event solutions, and ticketing solutions. Based on end user, the market is segmented into education & academic, healthcare, community center, sports training center, government, and municipality center. Based on organization, the recreation management software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to represent a prominent share of the recreation management software market. The growth is owing to the surge in the number of health care hubs and increasing concerns about health issues such as heath diseases and obesity. Canada and the U.S are the prominent markets in this region. Europe is projected to hold a substantial share of demand in recreation management software market. Besides, Asia Pacific is expected to observe rapid growth in recreation management software market owing to the presence of emerging economies like China and India.

