Remote Infrastructure Management Market 2020 Worldwide Analysis by Size, Industry Overview, Share, and Forecast 2023

The global remote infrastructure management market is eyeing for an 11% CAGR to reach a USD 35 billion valuation.

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report released possibilities that can impact the remote infrastructure management market positively. Remote infrastructure management stands for an excellent management process that includes infrastructure services of the organization including mobile support & services that can be operated from different parts of the country. The service spans across networks, technical support & mainframe technical support, email systems, ERP system level support (SAP basis support), data center, desktops/laptops and related peripherals, and database administration.

Constant evolution in the IT architecture and remote management servers, growing demand from consumers, and growing pool of experts to backup the remote infrastructure management market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global remote infrastructure management market is gaining from an intense competition waged between existing top players and new entrants. This war is based on strategic moves that include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, and others. MRFR registered several of them to get information on trends of the market. These companies are Locuz technologies (U.S), Nityo Infotech (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Ctrls Datacenters (India), Capgemini (France), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (India), and HCL (India). The market is quite fragmented and relies heavily on these tactical moves.

Industry Updates

In July 2019, Hewlett Packard announced the establishment of a fully equipped Center of Excellence (CoE) in collaboration with Agastya International Foundation at the latter’s campus in Gudipalli, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. This center for excellence will also provide training in remote infrastructure management with the assistance of engineers from Bengaluru. This shows the growing need for such services across industries.

Segmentation:

MRFR, in their report on the remote infrastructure management market, realized the need for a closer inspection of the market. This has driven them towards a careful segmentation that includes type, deployment, organization size and applications. The analysis is also quite on point as it is backed by facts and figures taken straight out of volume-wise and value-wise analysis.

By type, the remote infrastructure management market comprises storage management, database management, network & communication management, desktop management, application management, server management, and others. This database management segment is expecting substantial growth in the coming years.

Based on the deployment, the remote infrastructure management market can be segmented into on-premises and on the cloud. The cloud segment is expected to take up the speed in the coming years as digitalization is spurring cloud’s intake across industries.

Based on the organization, the remote infrastructure management market comprises small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is gaining substantial ground due to high investment.

Based on the application, the remote infrastructure management market includes banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, government & defense, media & entertainment, transportation, and others. The transportation segment is gaining notable lead from this market.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific study of the global remote infrastructure management market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. This segmentation is aiming at growth pockets as their proper management can play a pivotal role in a surge of the market percolation.

North America has the technological advancement and infrastructural heads up to fetch the maximum amount of revenue among all the regions. This is also helping them to mould the market as per their need. The US is contributing the most in the region as its digitalization and outsourcing services are of high caliber. This is providing traction to the regional market.

The APAC and Europe are expected to gain substantially. In the APAC region, India is expected to take the maximum lead due to the presence of several market leaders like TCS and HCL. These two companies are known to be the carrier of a large set of engineers and technicians, which is providing the regional market much-preferred advantage.

