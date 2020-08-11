The credible Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market research report is very useful in identifying brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour with which superior business strategies can be set. This market report utilizes brilliant research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. Global market research analysis brings a vast market place clearly into focus. The market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type & the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are taken into account while generating this global Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment market report.

Market Analysis: Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market

Global retinitis pigmentosa treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global retinitis pigmentosa treatment market are Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc , Clino Corporation, Caladrius, Spark Therapeutics, Inc, Genethon, Gensight Biologics, Grupo Ferrer International, S.A., InFlectis BioScience, Nanovector S.r.l, Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AGTC, MeiraGTx Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, HORAMA S.A., Ocugen, Inc, ProQR Therapeutics., ReNeuron Group plc and others

Market Definition: Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market

Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare genetic disorder of eyes characterized by breakdown and loss of cells in the retina and resulting in retinal degeneration and blindness. The first symptom usually is a night blindness as disease progress person develops tunnel vision and eventually leads to loss of central vision.

According to the statistics published in the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), an estimated population of retinitis pigmentosa nearly around 1 per 3,500-4,000 in the United States. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.

Segmentation: Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market

Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment Market : By Type

Autosomal Recessive

Autosomal Dominant

X-Linked

Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment Market : By Treatment

Drugs

Devices

Surgery

Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Ophthalmologist

Others

Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, MeiraGTx Limited entered into a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc) to develop and commercialize achromatopsia (ACHM) for the treatment of inherited retinal disease including retinitis pigmentosa. Underv the deal terms, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc acquired worldwide rights and optuons to others inherited retinal diseases programs. MeiraGTx Limited received USD 100.00mm an upfront payment and eligible to receive 20% net sales of royalties and additional potential commercial milestone payments.

In August 2017, AGTC received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) caused by mutations in the RPGR gene. With this designation, company can obtain regulatory and financial incentives for development and marketing along with market exclusivity.

Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment Market Drivers

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in treatment such as gene therapy and retinal transplantation can improve the vision

Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment Market Restraints

Treatment by Surgery may alter the appearance and function of the eye can threats the patients is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

