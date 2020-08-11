SARCOIDOSIS DRUG MARKET ANALYSIS 2020 WITH COVID 19 IMPACT ANALYSIS| LEADING PLAYERS, INDUSTRY UPDATES, FUTURE GROWTH, BUSINESS PROSPECTS, IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS RESEARCH REPORT FORESIGHT TO 2027

Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market report helps in knowing how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Analysis and estimations derived through the massive information gathered in this market analysis report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. It is the business document that is promising and the way in which it is anticipated. The Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market report also comprises of the all the market drivers and market restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis.
Global sarcoidosis drug market is rising gradually registering a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, growing prevalence of sarcoidosis and number of research undertaking and funding to control the rising prevalence of this disease, changing lifestyle, advancements in the health care industry and rising per capita income in emerging markets.
Competitive Analysis: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market
Global sarcoidosis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sarcoidosis market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Players: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market
Some of the major players operating in global sarcoidosis drug market are Relief therapeutics holding SA, Firststring research, Bellus health, Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, PharmaIN, Corp., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc., Epizyme, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Fresenius Umwelttechnik GmbH, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Mallinckrodt LLC are some key market players.
Market Definition: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market
Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease that causes small granulomas in the multiple organs of the body mainly lungs, lymph nodes and skin where the nodules are filled with inflammatory cells. The person with sarcoidosis initially experiences fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, pain and swelling in joints, reddish bumps or patches on the skin or under the skin.
According to the America’s population based study in the year 2010-2013, around 29,372 adult patients with sarcoidosis were reported. 14,700 of these were 55 years of age at the time of diagnosis. For African Americans the incidence rate is higher, 17.8 and 141.4 per 100,000 respectively, for Asians (3.2 and 18.9), white peoples (8.1 and 49.8) OR Hispanics (4.3 and 21.7). The incidence rate of having sarcoidosis in women is two times higher than men. Afro-American women have the highest sarcoidosis prevalence of 178.5.
Market Drivers
- The increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients is driving the market growth
- Growing prevalence of sarcoidosis is acting as a catalyst for the market growth
- Number of research undertaking and funding to control the rising prevalence of this disease is encouraging its market growth
- Advancements in the health care industry and rising per capita income in emerging markets is accelerating the market growth
Market Restraints
- Large number of side effects of available drugs is hindering the market growth
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable is hampering the market growth
- Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about sarcoidosis is restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market
By Type
- Pulmonary sarcoidosis
- Ocular sarcoidosis
- Neurosarcoidosis
- Cardiac sarcoidosis
- Musculoskeletal sarcoidosis
- Cutaneous sarcoidosis
- Renal sarcoidosis
- Hepatic sarcoidosis
- Sarcoidosis of the spleen and bone marrow
By Mechanism of Action Type
- Corticosteroid
- Immunosuppressants
- Antimalarial
- Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) inhibitors
By Drug Type
- Corticotropin
- Chloroquine
- Dexamethasone
- Colchicine
- Prednisoe
- Methotrexate
- Hydroxychloroquine
- Azathioprine
- Deltason
Stages Type
- Stage 0 (no pulmonary sarcoidosis): no sign of granulomas in the lungs or lymph nodes
- Stage 1 (lymphadenopathy): granulomas present in the lymph nodes only
- Stage 2 (lymphadenopathy and pulmonary infiltrates): granulomas present in both the lymph nodes and lung
- Stage 3 (pulmonary infiltrates): granulomas present in the lungs only
- Stage 4 (pulmonary fibrosis): scarring of the lung tissue and permanent damage
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Inhaled
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
By End users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, aTyr Pharma, Inc. announced that ATYR1923 drug which is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity is under Phase 1b/2a of clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients.
- In July 2016, Abbvie Inc. received approval for the drug Humira (adalimumab) which is efficient in minimizing the symptoms of sarcoidosis. Humaira is injected subcutaneously and it can be used to treat patients who cannot be treated with other sarcoidosis treatments
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global sarcoidosis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
