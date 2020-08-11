Ski Apparel Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Ski Apparel market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10680 million by 2025, from $ 9079.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ski Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ski Apparel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lafuma
Spyder
Decathlon
Halti
Adidas
Columbia
Amer Sports
Nike
Schoeffel
The North Face
Phenix
Rossignol
Goldwin
Volcom
Bogner
Kjus
Bergans
Decente
Northland
Under Armour
Toread
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
This study considers the Ski Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Jacket
Pants
One-Piece Suits
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Amateurs
Professional Athletes
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ski Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Ski Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ski Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ski Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Ski Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Ski Apparel Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Ski Apparel Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Ski Apparel Segment by Type
2.2.1 Jacket
2.2.2 Pants
2.2.3 One-Piece Suits
2.3 Ski Apparel Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Ski Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Ski Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Ski Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Ski Apparel Segment by Application
2.4.1 Amateurs
2.4.2 Professional Athletes
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Ski Apparel Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Ski Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Ski Apparel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Ski Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Ski Apparel by Company
3.1 Global Ski Apparel Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Ski Apparel Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Ski Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Ski Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company
Continued….
