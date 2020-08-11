Software Consulting Market 2020 Top Companies, Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2025

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Software Consulting market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Software Consulting market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Software consulting services help enterprises to better design, optimize, architect, and implement software and processes. Furthermore, the services also help organizations in effective decision-making for lining up their technology and investment strategies with their businesses or process strategies. Software consulting includes disseminating information, providing technical expertise, testing & supporting software, on-site management & IT functions, and planning & system designing.

Software Consulting Market Share Insights

Top Key Players Covered in this report – The key players in the market include Atos SE, Accenture, Capgemini, CGI Group Inc., Cognizant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle, PwC, and SAP SE.

In August 2018, Cognizant acquired SaaSfocus, a cloud consulting partner in the Asia Pacific region with operations in India and Australia. The acquisition helped the Cognizant to develop transformative digital solutions for its clients in India and Australia. Furthermore, the players in the market are focusing on providing software consulting services for manufacturing companies.

Software Consulting Market Competitive Analysis:

Software consulting market analysts involved in the study use their unique primary and secondary research techniques and tools to present the information and data most accurately. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive environment, including company profiling of top companies operating in the market. Readers will be given detailed information on the market, including neatly calculated revenue and volume growth, CAGR and market share estimates. This report provides systematically prepared statistics showing a comparison of the above-mentioned estimates over the entire forecast period.

Adroit Market Research has segmented the global software consulting market on the basis of application, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Software Consulting Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Enterprise Solutions

Application Development

Migration & Maintenance services

Design Services

Application Testing Services

Software Security Services

Software Consulting Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Software Consulting End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Automotive

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Software Consulting Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific

China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Software Consulting Market Report Highlights:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Software Consulting Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Software Consulting Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Software Consulting Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

