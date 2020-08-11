Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Review with 2026 Forecast – Global Analysis by Types, Applications, Regions, Size & Trends, Top Players

Global “https://www.marketreportsworld.com/global-synthetic-and-bio-based-biodegradable-plastics-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026-15857436 Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report https://www.marketreportsworld.com/global-synthetic-and-bio-based-biodegradable-plastics-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026-15857436 Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in https://www.marketreportsworld.com/global-synthetic-and-bio-based-biodegradable-plastics-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026-15857436 market.

The Global market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Arkema

BASF

Braskem

E.I. DuPont De Nemours



Biodegradable materials are materials that are decomposed naturally through microorganisms. Biodegradable plastics encompass a wide range of materials such that they are bio-based, biodegradable, or both. Biodegradable plastics differs from conventional non-biodegradable plastics in terms of raw materials, production technology, applications, and composting.The global synthetic and bio-based biodegradable plastics market is driven by growing demand for eco-friendly materials in mainly packaging industry, cheap feedstock supply and its acceptance by the consumers. Globally, biodegradable plastics find its major use in packaging, agriculture and transportation industries.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics MarketThe global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of during 2021-2026.Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Scope and Market SizeSynthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Synthetic Biodegradable Plastic

Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics



Major Applications are as follows:

Packaging

Transportation

Agriculture

Electronics

Textiles

Others



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Synthetic Biodegradable Plastic

1.4.3 Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.5.5 Electronics

1.5.6 Textiles

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics by Country

6.1.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics by Country

7.1.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arkema

11.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Arkema Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

11.1.5 Arkema Related Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Related Developments

11.3 Braskem

11.3.1 Braskem Corporation Information

11.3.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Braskem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Braskem Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

11.3.5 Braskem Related Developments

11.4 E.I. DuPont De Nemours

11.4.1 E.I. DuPont De Nemours Corporation Information

11.4.2 E.I. DuPont De Nemours Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 E.I. DuPont De Nemours Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 E.I. DuPont De Nemours Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Products Offered

11.4.5 E.I. DuPont De Nemours Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

