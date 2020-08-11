The Global Urgent Care Apps Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.92 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The market for urgent care apps is growing because of the expanding entrance of cell phones and 3G and 4G systems, the points of interest offered by the consideration applications and expanding center around patient-driven services.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the key players for this market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pulsara, Vocera Communications, Allm Inc., TigerConnect, PatientSafe Solutions, Twiage LLC, Siilo B.V., Imprivata Inc., Voalte, MEDISAFE, Smart Patients, Inc., Hospify, AlayaCare, Forward Health, Argusoft, Pivot Design Group and Others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Urgent Care Apps Market

The global urgent care apps market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes urgent care apps market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Urgent Care Apps Market, By Type (Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps, In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps, Post-Hospital Apps), Clinical Area (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, Other Clinical Areas), Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Urgent Care Apps Market

Urgent care is quickly turning into a social insurance section of monstrous interest, as it gives incite thoughtfulness regarding sicknesses and wounds. The blend of advances with healthcare is improving the adequacy of human services conveyance alongside making prescriptions more customized and exact.

Market Drivers:

The nearness of fast internet associations around the world makes it conceivable to utilize cell phones as an instrument to interface healthcare suppliers and patients.

Growing smartphone penetration, increasing adoption of 3G and 4G networks is being the most important driver for the growth of the market.

Market Restraints:

The average web arrange in many creating locales, broad utilization of customer informing applications.

An extensive volume of miscategorized cell phone applications on Google Play Store and Apple App Store may confine the development of the worldwide critical consideration applications showcase.

Segmentation: Global Urgent Care Apps Market

By Type Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps Post-Hospital Apps Medication Management Apps Rehabilitation Apps Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps

By Clinical Area Trauma Stroke Cardiac Conditions Other Clinical Areas

By Region

Key Developments in the Market:

January, 2019: Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LLC announced the agreement to join NXT Biomedical Therapeutic Device Incubator. This agreement will help the company to develop the technologies and also help patients to lead healthier lives.

November, 2018: Acuvue Oasys® with Transitions™ Light Intelligent Technology™ has been named as one of the Time’s Best Inventions of 2018. This innovation has come up with a new category of lenses which gives correct vision and reduces blaring light.

