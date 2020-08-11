VACCINE MARKET (COVID 19 UPDATE) COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS, TRENDS AND DEMAND GROWTH 2020 TO 2027

Vaccines market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global vaccines market.

Vaccines market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global vaccines market are Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute of Biologicals Products Co., Ltd, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, BIOVIRxInc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Biological E, Bio Farma, CSL Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Emergent BioSolutionsIncamong others.

The ongoing pandemic novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused due to SARS-COV-2 and generally spreads from animals to humans and then from humans to humans. The disease usually spreads from the saliva droplets of the infected person or the nose discharges of the infected person when they cough or sneeze. The first case of the disease was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China and since then, it has spread to various parts of the world infecting millions. As of 13th April 2020, coronavirus has affected around 210 countries & territories with the total number of coronavirus cases reaching 1,854,043 out of which 427,879 have recovered and around 114,291 people have succumbed to the disease.

The Global Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of this disease across different parts of the globe. This has increased the need to protect the world from the virus, thereby expected to positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential vaccines is anticipated to foster the market growth. According to WHO, there are 70 coronavirus vaccines under development by different companies and organizations. Out of these, three vaccines are already being tested in human trials. The vaccine developed by the Hong Kong based biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology is leading the race and is currently in the second phase of clinical trials. On the other hand, other vaccines developed by the US-based companies Moderna Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., have also started their human trials.

The vaccines market is majorly driven by high prevalence of chronic condition such as flu and bacterial infections diseases and launch of newer vaccine annually. In addition, vulnerable immunization programs and improvement in treatment are some of the impacting factors that drive the market growth. Moreover, special designation such as orphan drug designation and fast track designation are considered a positive indicator for rise in market growth. Nevertheless, less trained expertise or technically skilled professionals for the development of vaccines coupled with high treatment cost significantly hinder the growth of this market.

Vaccines are biological therapeutics that either boost the immunity or stimulate the production of antibodies to fight against the broad range of infectious diseases. Vaccine contains the agent either weakened or killed form of diseases causing microorganisms. It is one of the most effective preventive measures for the treatment of various kind of infectious diseases.

This vaccines market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Vaccines Market Scope and Market Size

Vaccines market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of technology, the global vaccines market is segmented into conjugate vaccines, inactivated & subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, toxoid vaccines and others

Based on type, the global vaccines market is segmented into monovalent vaccines and multivalent vaccines

Indication section of the global vaccines market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, influenza, meningococcal disease, polio, hepatitis, rotavirus, varicella, herpes zoster and others

The route of administration segment for global vaccines market is segmented into oral and parenteral

On the basis of end-users, the global vaccines market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global vaccines market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

Global Vaccines Market Country Level Analysis

Vaccines market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, treatment, route of administration end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global vaccines market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America has been witnessing a positive growth throughout the forecasted period due to the presence of refined healthcare expenditure and increased patient awareness level as well as high prevalence of infectious diseases. Europe is considered a second largest growing regional segment owing to the presence of global marketed players in this region and growing government support for vaccine development.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Vaccines market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

