Vapor Recovery Units Market 2020 Demand, Industry Overview, Segments And Competition

Global Vapor Recovery Units Market, By Application (Transportation, Processing, Storage), By End User {Oil & Gas (Upstream, Downstream), Landfills, Pharmaceuticals}, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Vapor Recovery Units Market

The Global Vapor Recovery Units Market is expected to reach USD 1,163.15 million by 2025, from USD 787.18 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Vapor Recovery Units Market

A Vapor Recovery Unit (VRU) is a compression system utilized to gather and pack low volume gas streams for infusion into the suction of a bigger blower. Mechanical VRUs comprise of a driver engine or motor that delivers the power to the blower. These are regularly utilized by oil and gas tasks to recuperate vent gas. It is also used in the oil and gas industry during the downstream applications for the purpose of purification procedure or for intermediate products recovery. Rising demand for VRUs in the oil and gas industry is considered as driving factors which will lead to the rise of vapor recovery unit (VRU) market. For instance, according to BP p.l.c., in 2016, global oil production rose by 0.6 million b/d with Libya (440,000 b/d) and U.S. (690,000 b/d) as the largest output growth. Thus this shows that increase in the production of oil and gas will lead to the rise of VRUs. Another factor which leads to the increase in demand for VRUs is the availability of stringent environmental regulations for VOC emissions. According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in May, 2016, it has issued President’s Climate Action Plan which will help in controlling smog-forming compounds, methane emission and hazardous toxic air pollutants from oil and gas sources.

Market Drivers:

Strict environmental regulations with respect to VOC emissions

Rising demand of VRUs in the oil and gas industry

Market Restraint:

High maintenance and installation cost of Vapor recovery units

Improper handling and assembling of Vapor recovery units

Segmentation: Global Vapor Recovery Units Market

By Application

Transportation

Processing

Storage

Other

By End User

Oil & Gas Crude Oil Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG Vapor Recovery Units Market for Oil & Gas, By Process Landfill Chemicals & Petrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Vapor Recovery Units Market

The global vapor recovery units market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acetaldehyde market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Vapor Recovery Units Market

The key players operating in the global vapor recovery units market are –

Siemens AG

Carbovac

Symex Technologies

AEREON

John Zink Hamworthy Combustion

The other players in the market are Cool Sorption A/S., Kilburn Engineering Ltd., FLOGISTIX LP, HY-BON/EDI, Kappa Gi s.r.l., Wintek Corporation, BORSIG GmbH, Zeeco, Inc., VOCZero Ltd., Cimarron Energy, ABB, Eaton, Accel Compression Inc., Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems, LLC, PETROGAS SYSTEMS, PSG, S&S Technical, Inc., AQT S.R.L, OTA Compression, Unimac Flotech Performance Systems, Warner Nicholson Engineering Consultants, Cimarron Energy., Cimarron Energy., Power Service, PREMATECNICA, S.A., Petrogas Systems and many more.

