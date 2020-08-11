Global whole exome sequencing market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 883.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4197.71 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population and incidences of urolithiasis.

Key Market Competitors: Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the whole exome sequencing market are llumina, Inc., Life Technologies (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), Roche NimbleGen, Inc., Agilent Technologies, BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute, China), Eurofins Genomics, Inc., Sengenics., GENEWIZ, Inc., Knome, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., and Ambry Genetics

Competitive Analysis: Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market

Global whole exome sequencing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of whole exome sequencing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market By Products And Services (Systems, Kits, Services), Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis , Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Other Technologies), Applications (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture and Animal Research, Others ), End-User (Research Centers And Academic And Government Institutions, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growing agreements between global research institutes for drug discovery

Growing adoption of WES technology by potential and new

Rise in the number of new scientific applications

Market Restraints:

Legal and Ethical problems associated with Whole Exome Sequencing

Growing reliability on grants and approvals

Lack of trained professionals and their growing need is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2015, bioMerieux SA, partnered with llumina, Inc. to develop bioMerieux EpiSeq, an NGS service for epidemiological monitoring of bacterial infections. It was the first commercial system, launched in 2015, for using whole-genome sequencing (WGS) to study outbreaks in hospitals

In May 2018, Last year BD launched BD Rhapsody which is a single-cell analysis system for RNA-expression analysis. Its benefits include sequencing cost savings.

Market Definition: Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market

Exome sequencing technique is used to identify various genetic causes responsible for diseases such as Miller Syndrome and Alzheimers disease. Exome sequencing is a technique which comes under sequencing and proteomics. In this technique all the exomes and protein-coding genes in a genome are sequenced by selecting that subset of DNA that encodes proteins or exons and sequencing them using high-throughput DNA sequencing methods.According to Alzheimer’s Association, In U.S., Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death. Between 2000 and 2015, deaths from Alzheimer’s disease increased by 123% as recorded on death ceritifcates.The prevalence of hereditary diseases like Alzheimer’s can be curbed by using whole genome sequencing.

