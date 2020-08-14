Civic Services Global Market Report 2020 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global civic services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The civic services market consists of the sales of civic services and related goods earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that organize and promote religious activities; support various causes through grantmaking; advocate various social and political causes; and promote and defend the interests of their members. A service can be defined as a transaction between a buyer and a seller without the transfer of any physical goods or commodities. Examples of civic service organizations include community associations or organizations, ethnic associations, fraternal associations or lodges, girl guiding organizations, history societies, parent-teacher associations, retirement associations, scouting organizations, and students’ associations.

The global civic services market is expected to decline from $966.8 billion in 2019 to $959.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $1117.2 billion in 2023.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global civic services market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global civic services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global civic services market.

Crowdfunding is rapidly becoming one of the most popular modes for individuals and businesses to raise money for a cause, project, or event. It is a process of raising capital through a large number of independent investors primarily via crowdfunding platforms and social networking websites. Crowdfunding includes funds raised through donation websites, online charity auctions, and giving by text. According to Massolution crowdfunding report 2015, the global crowdfunding industry expanded by 167%, from $6.1 billion in 2013 to $16.2 billion in 2014 in terms of funds raised. The industry more than doubled in 2015, reaching $34.4 billion.

