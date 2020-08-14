Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market report makes available intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an effortless decision-making process. The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which industry can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities prepare this Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market report to be outperforming for the industry. Such brilliant report has been prepared by a team of enthusiastic analysts, skilled researchers and experienced forecasters who work meticulously for the same.

Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market By Technology (Stereolithography, Deposition Modeling, Electron Beam Melting, Laser Sintering, Jetting Technology, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Others), Application (Medical Implants, Prosthetics, Wearable Devices, Tissue Engineering, Others), Material (Metals and Alloys, Polymers, Biological Cells, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global healthcare additive manufacturing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in healthcare industry and improving healthcare infrastructure are the factor for the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global healthcare additive manufacturing market are GENERAL ELECTRIC; 3D Systems, Inc.; EnvisionTEC; regenHU; Materialise; EOS; GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC.; INCREDIBLE AM PVT LTD.; UL LLC; Stratasys Ltd.; Additive Manufacturing Ltd.; 3Dnatives; 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Lithoz; CRS Holdings Inc; AIM Sweden.; Jabil Inc.; among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global healthcare additive manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare additive manufacturing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Additive manufacturing is the process of joining materials which is used to make objects from 3D model data, typically layer by layer. These additive manufacturing has the ability to produce complex medical parts and components at a cost effective range. They are mainly used to produce medical parts such as dental prosthetics, tissue, organ and cranial implants among others. The healthcare additive manufacturing market uses different technologies such as stereolithographic, electron beam melting, laser sintering and laminated object manufacturing as well.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for customized medical products will accelerate the demand of the market

Increasing number of surgeries will also enhance the market growth

Patent expiration will also propel the market growth

Increasing prevalence for chronic diseases will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professional will hamper the market growth

High cost of the additive manufacturing also acts as a restricting factor in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market

By Technology

Stereolithography

Deposition Modeling

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Sintering

Jetting Technology

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

By Application

Medical Implants

Prosthetics

Wearable Devices

Tissue Engineering

Others

By Material

Metals and Alloys

Polymers

Biological Cells

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Jabil announced the launch of their complete solution to develop, incorporate and test custom-made materials for the manufacture of additives. Jabil Engineered Materials availability enhances its leadership in 3D printing while increasing the adoption of 3D printing so they can produce highly functional parts for diverse and unique customer applications. This will create a new generation of additive manufacturing applications for industries such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive among others

In September 2018, HP announced the launch of their Jet 3D printing technology which is specially designed so they can provide mechanically function part faster and will revamp factor production for industrial, healthcare and auto companies. HP’s main metal focus will be around stainless steel as it approaches mass production

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global healthcare additive manufacturing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

