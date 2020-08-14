According To New Research Report Of Global Infusion Pump system, Accessories and Software Market are registering a substantial CAGR of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surging chronic disease population and rise in the rate of surgical procedures is contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market By Type (Infusion Pump Systems, Infusion Pump Accessories, Infusion Pump Management Softwares), Application (General Infusion, Pain and Anesthesia Management, Insulin Infusion, Enteral Infusion, Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Others) End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, home Healthcare, Other End Users), Distribution Channel (Public, Private), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Points: Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global infusion pump systems, accessories and software market are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Baxter, Animas LLC, Moog Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Caesarea Medical Electronics, ICU Medical, Inc., AngioDynamics, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., Terumo Corporation, Smiths Group plc, O&M Halyard, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

Insulin infusion pump device market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Globally infusion pump accessories are driving the market with highest market share. However, infusion pump management software is growing with highest CAGR.

Infusion administration sets is dominating the infusion pump accessories market.

Market Drivers

The demand for ambulatory infusion pumps have surged which has driven the market growth

The rising incidents and prevalence of chronic diseases globally is propelling the market growth

The surging geriatric and obese population is boosting the market growth

The rise in the surgical procedures performed globally is driving the market growth

The technological developments and innovation the healthcare medical devices is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

The stringent regulatory requirements and compliances for new product launches had hindered the market growth

The rise in the rate of product recalls has hampered the market growth

The rising adoption of refurbished products is restraining the market growth

INCREASING DEMAND FOR AMBULATORY INFUSION PUMPS

Ambulatory infusion pumps were used for many laboratory animal researchers as it allows drug delivery in ambulatory animals which was not possible before. Ambulatory infusion pumps evolved into multiple therapy pumps that is programmed for various different types of infusions limiting their use in the laboratory animal market. The arrival of ambulatory infusion pumps with software communications gave the ability to get data more efficiently, to get the pump’s history and it also helps in trouble shooting the problems with the infusion pumps.

RISING INCIDENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES

In recent years, the prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, hormonal disorder, and many others) across the globe has increased considerably over a period of time. The rapidly increasing aging population and the subsequent rise in chronic conditions are major factors driving the demand for infusion pump systems, accessories and software.

INCREASING POOL OF AGING POPULATION

The growing geriatric population across the world is leading to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, cancer, respiratory diseases, metabolic disorders, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other age-related diseases. The growing population, as well as the pressure on the healthcare system, is increasing the demand of care, services, and technologies are rising to prevent and treat chronic diseases at old age.

INCREASING NUMBER OF SURGICAL DISORDERS IMPACTING THE GROWTH OF SURGICAL PROCEDURES

The study, from doctors at Johns Hopkins, suggests that medical errors kill more people than lower respiratory diseases like emphysema and bronchitis do. The medical mistakes are the third leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease and cancer. The analysis estimates that at least 251,454 deaths due to medical errors occur annually in the United States.

Insights of the Market in Report

1. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Infusion Pump system, Accessories and Software market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

4. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Infusion Pump system, Accessories and Software across Glob.

5. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the Infusion Pump system, Accessories and Software industry

