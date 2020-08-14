Global Microarray Instruments and Reagents Market By Product (Instrument, Reagents), Type (DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Others), Application (Research Antibodies, Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnostics, Others), End-User (Research & Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global microarray instruments and reagents market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of enhanced funding availability for genomic and proteomic-based research.

Competitive Analysis:

Global microarray instruments and reagents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microarray instruments and reagents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microarray instruments and reagents market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KGaA, Molecular Devices, LLC, Microarrays Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Applied Micro Arrays, Luminex Corporation among others.

Market Definition: Global Microarray Instruments and Reagents Market

Microarray instruments and reagents are the components based on life-science based laboratory research studies designed for the detection of gene expressions in a significantly large volume consecutively. These instruments are reagents are used for implementing DNA microarray or protein microarray which essentially means that the scientists are provided with thousands of DNA spots in pre-specified positions of microscopic slides which are commonly known as DNA sequence.

Market Drivers

Growing volume of population suffering from various long-term chronic illnesses , this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market Presence of various easy-to-use standardization along with easy accessibility of technology and products , this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Cost-efficient features of microarrays is another factor uplifting the market growth

Increasing areas of applications associated with microarray technology will also foster the market growth

Market Restraints

Absence/dearth of technically skilled professionals , this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market Various innovations and technological advancements associated with next-generation sequencing will restrict this market growth

Segmentation: Global Microarray Instruments and Reagents Market

By Product

Instrument

Reagents

By Type

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarrays

Others

By Application

Research Antibodies

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnostics

Others

By End-User

Research & Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, PerkinElmer Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG. This acquisition will significantly enhance the levels of expertise and capabilities of PerkinElmer for autoimmune testing and other diagnostic procedures. The transaction was completed for an approximate amount of USD 1.3 billion

In September 2017, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced that they had received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for their “GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay”. This assay is designed to enhance the capabilities of scientists regarding the detection of irregularities, and intellectual disabilities in a more resource-efficient manner as compared to conventional technologies

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global microarray instruments and reagents market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

