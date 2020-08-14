Infection Control Market 2020 Sets the Table for Continued Growth | Global Players

Global Infection Control Market Research Report: By Type (Disinfection Products, Sterilization Products, & Services), by End-U.S.er (Hospitals & Clinics, Life Sciences Industry, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies) – Global Forecast Till 2023

There are numerous steps for the controlling and prevention of such infections. For example, the most effective way to prevent the spread of HAIs in hospitals is a proper hand wash. Few other steps include immunizations, using protective clothing such as masks and gloves, covering while coughing and sneezing, and others.

Many companies are undergoing collaborations for developing and novel product launches. For instance, in March 2017, Kimberly-Clark Health Care and 3M Healthcare Company signed an alliance for co-developing and delivering surgical and infection prevention solutions utilizing their respective expertise. This deal was expected to be implemented by the end of 2017.

The global market for infection control is expected to have a CAGR of approximately 7.5% during 2017 to 2023.

Global Infection Control Market– Key Players

STERIS Corporation (U.K.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M Healthcare Company (U.S.), Sotera Health (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana (Spain), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Halyard Health (U.S.), Metrex Research (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.), Pal Internation (U.K.), Nordion, Inc. (U.S.), Ahlstrom Corporation (Finland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Global Infection Control Market – Regional Analysis

The global infection control market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share of the global infection control market owing to the increasing awareness about chronic infections along with the growing number of service providers. These factors are driving the market growth in the region. Moreover, the U.S. contributes to a significant market share for the infection control industry.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to factors such as the extensive development of the healthcare infrastructure and increasing R&D activities in the healthcare sector.

Intended Audience

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

• Contract sterilization service providers

• Sterilization and disinfection service providers

• Clinical and Diagnostic Labs

• Regulatory bodies

• Medical device companies

• Food and beverage companies

• Healthcare providers

• Research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

