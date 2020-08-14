A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Visual Analytics market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Visual Analytics market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated until 2026.

The Visual Analytics Market report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID19/CORONA Virus Catastrophe The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Visual Analytics Industry.

Get Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6476138/visual-analytics-market

The Top players are

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Microsoft

MicroStrategy

TIBCO Software

Qlik

Alteryx. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

IT

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

Others (product management and shop floor) On the basis of the end users/applications,

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities