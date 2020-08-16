Electronic Payment Market Size 2020 | Global Key Players – Alipay, Amazon Pay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Tencent, Google Pay, First Data

New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research covers the growth potential of the Electronic Payment Market, which can help stakeholders understand the key trends and prospects of the Electronic Payment market and identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using a variety of tools. This will help investors better understand the growth potential of the market and help investors identify scope and opportunities. This analysis also provides details for each segment of the global Electronic Payment market.

The report was touted as the most recent event hitting the market due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This outbreak brought about a dynamic change in the industry and the overall economic scenario. This report covers the analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and revenue. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future impacts of the pandemic and post-COVID-19 scenario analysis.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Alipay

Amazon Pay

Apple Pay

Tencent

Google Pay

First Data

Paypal

Fiserv

Visa Inc.

MasterCard

Total System Services (TSYS)

Novatti

The market is further segmented on the basis of types and end-user applications. The report also provides an estimation of the segment expected to lead the market in the forecast years. Detailed segmentation of the market based on types and applications along with historical data and forecast estimation is offered in the report. Furthermore, the report provides an extensive analysis of the regional segmentation of the market. The regional analysis covers product development, sales, consumption trends, regional market share, and size in each region. The market analysis segment covers forecast estimation of the market share and size in the key geographical regions. The report further studies the segmentation of the market based on product types offered in the market and their end-use/applications. In market segmentation by types of Electronic Payment, the report covers-

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security & Fraud Management

POS Solutions

Market In market segmentation by applications of the Electronic Payment, the report covers the following uses-

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Entertainment

Logistics & Transportation

Government