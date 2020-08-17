3D Scanning Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “3D Scanning Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global 3D Scanning market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide 3D Scanning market is provided in detail in the report.

3D Scanning Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

3D scanners are devices that capture the details of a real-world object that include properties, such as dimensions, texture, and color, which can then be used to reproduce 3D models. The different applications of 3D scanner include reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality control/inspection, face and body scanning, digital modeling which are penetrating the market growth. There are different kinds of 3D scanners like optical scanners, structured light scanners, laser scanners in short, medium & long range which are being used in aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment and media, architecture and construction industries.

Key Market Trends:

Medium Range 3D Scanning is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

– Phase shift 3D scanners are ideal for medium range scan needs, such as large pumps, automobiles, and industrial equipment. These scanners capture millions of points by rotating 360 degrees while spinning a mirror that redirects the laser outward toward the object or areas to be 3D scanned. Phase shift scanners are better-suited for scanning objects with maximum distance up to 300m or less.

– Medium-range terrestrial laser scanners, which measure point-to-point distances in spaces of 2-150 meters, are increasingly becoming critical for large-scale manufacturing and assembly operations’ applications, such as aircraft and ship assembly.

– Automotive radar is a massive market for medium and long-range technologies, and the rising trend of the autonomous vehicles is likely to further expand the scope of the technology.

– For instance, in October 2018, US-based Lunewave, a startup developing antenna and radar sensor technology with 3D printing for use in self-driving vehicles and other applications, raised USD 5 million in seed funding.

North America to Account for Major Share

– The United States is one of the most significant and momentous 3D scanning markets across the world with the healthcare, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, 3D Digital Corporation, research and education, entertainment and media is the significant, largest, and among some of the most advanced.

– 3D scanning opens up boundless possibilities for artists of any kind, allowing them to translate their most fantastic ideas into reality. For instance, the US media and entertainment (M&E) market, which is 33% of the global M&E industry, is the largest M&E market in the world especially, 3D animation production in the country, which houses the animation studios, such as Disney and Pixar. The technology drives forward the movie industry and video games – many stunts and visual effects would be difficult or even impossible to bring off before the advent of 3D scanning.

– Owing to Canada’s commitment to public access to healthcare, government spending on healthcare exceeds 10% of Canada’s GDP, one of the highest percentages in the developed world, which equates to well over USD 5000 in healthcare spending per capita. These coupled with the increased demand for plastic surgery, prosthetics, amputation, etc., are giving way for new 3D scanners and scanning technologies in the near future.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

3D Scanning Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

