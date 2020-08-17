4D Printing Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “4D Printing Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global 4D Printing market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide 4D Printing market is provided in detail in the report.

4D Printing Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

4D Printing is an additive manufacturing technology that allows nanoscale manipulation and programming during the production process to ultimately create products designed to adapt to their environment.

Key Market Trends:

Applications in Automotive Sector to Drive the 4D Printing Market

– With the increasing use of 3D printing in making prototypes, productions, making concepts and samples, in education, arts, and others, the use of 4D printing is also booming in various end users such as medical, aerospace and defense, automotive, being the advanced extension of 3D printing.

– Out of all, the automotive industry continually faces new challenges, as the demand for inexpensive and high-quality components increases. Extreme diligence must be maintained to ensure that such components are designed and manufactured with sufficient quality, in order to endure a variety of service environments.

– Since 4D printed parts are prone to change its shape and size according to the environmental factors. They are widely used in cars, which in various conditions adjusts to the required shape and size.

– The usual automobile component may fail for different failure modes, causing severe accidents and therefore it is important to identify the failure mode for which the automobile component fails more frequently and then use 4D printed parts instead of normal parts for better reliability and safety.

– Recently, Asia-Pacific witnessed considerable growth in the automotive industry, owing to the increasing demand for passenger cars. as well as advanced vehicles. The passenger vehicles, however, find increased usage due to population density in the region. Therefore, the increasing production of passenger and luxury cars is driving market growth in the region.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share in 4D Printing Market

– The North American region, particularly the United States, is among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for additive manufacturing. It is expected to retain its position as the market leader, over the forecast period.

– Moreover, it has reported that, in the United States, one out of seven deaths are attributable to CAD (coronary artery disease), with the estimated incidence of myocardial infarction is 790,000 per year, according to the Hindawi Publishing Corporation.

– Despite advances in medical therapy and medical sector, fibrotic myocardial scar tissue formation, after ischemia leading to depressed heart function, is considered an irreversible process, short of a heart transplant.

– One of the new methods of cardiac tissue engineering is 4D bioprinting that has shown varying degrees of success, where optimization of the tissue engineering process has led to important preclinical applications.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

4D Printing Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of 4D Printing Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advances in Material Science & Demand for Multi-Material Printing

4.3.2 Technological Advancements Resulting in Development of Technologies Such as Shape Memory Alloys

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher Investment and Development Costs

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Programmable Material

5.1.1 Programmable Carbon Fiber

5.1.2 Programmable Textiles

5.1.3 Programmable Bio material

5.1.4 Programmable Wood

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Medical

5.2.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Autodesk Inc.

6.1.2 Stratasys Ltd

6.1.3 3D Systems Corporation

6.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.5 ExOne Co.

6.1.6 Materialise NV

6.1.7 Organovo Holdings Inc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

