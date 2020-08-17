5G Infrastructure Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “5G Infrastructure Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global 5G Infrastructure market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide 5G Infrastructure market is provided in detail in the report.

5G Infrastructure Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

5G infrastructure is an appearing mobile ultra-broadband network supporting the future internet. Growing consumer mobile bandwidth demand, increasing connectivity for IoT and sensor devices for smart city applications, along with emerging applications like Augmented Reality (AR) and self-driving cars are giving the trends for 5G Infrastructure. Small cells are the key to the functionality of 5G networks because they provide the increased data capacity that 5G demands.

Key Market Trends:

5G RAN to Witness Significant Growth With MBH Traffic Growth

– MBH upgrades are taking place all over the world converting legacy copper-based MBH serving cell sites to packet-based transport over fiber, which enables far higher capacities to best future-proof MBH networks. Mobile Backhaul (MBH) is the process of connecting cell site air interfaces to wireline networks, which are subsequently connected to data centers that host the content and applications accessed by mobile users, both human and machine.

– As MBH traffic is growing, so the increased adoption of 4G LTE and LTE-Advanced mobile network technology is accelerating these MBH fiber upgrades, which can and will be leveraged by future 5G networks, given the almost unlimited bandwidth that fiber-based networks offer.

– As an increasing number of mobile users access more video-centric content for longer periods of time using increasing powerful smartphones, Radio Access Network (RAN) bandwidth demands will continue to grow in future.

– Last year, Ericsson announced the launch of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software based on the 5G New Radio (NR) standard that the 3GPP approved, enabling operators to have an advantage in the launch of 5G services.

– As part of the virtualization process, operators should start down the path to a Cloud RAN architecture by at least centralizing some parts of the 4G network. Cloud RAN is a 5G-oriented wireless access network architecture using both network virtualization and network cloud technologies. Cloud RAN supports 5G CU (Centralized Unit) and DU (Distributed Unit) with flexible deployment models, which will help in the network infrastructure of 5G. This is most evident with virtualized and Cloud RAN, which will help in the deployment of high 5G infrastructure network.

Europe is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– Europe is expected to account for a significant portion of the global demand in the 5G infrastructure market, due to the presence of large software providers and carriers’ investment to launch technology in this region.

– The joint venture of the European Commission and European ICT industry to provide 5G infrastructure public-private partnership (5G PPP) will deliver solutions, architectures, technologies, and standards for the coming generation. The aim is to save up to 90% of energy per service provided and also the focus will be on mobile communication networks where the dominating energy consumption comes from the radio access network.

– Germany and UK are actively involved in testing 5G technology. For instance, Vodafone is trialing 5G at the MediaCity UK tech hub in Salford and is rolling out tests in others areas such as Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol, Cardiff, London and Manchester. Other prominent vendors like Telia, EE are also actively testing the technology in the region, which make them potential buyers of the market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

5G Infrastructure Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of 5G Infrastructure Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Mobile Data Services

4.3.2 Growth of Machine-to-Machine Communication Due to Involvement of Various Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Capital Expenditure Due to Deployment of Network Architecture Model

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Communication Infrastructure

5.1.1 5G RAN

5.1.2 5G Core

5.1.3 Small Cell

5.1.4 Macro Cell

5.1.5 Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI)

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Energy and Utilities

5.2.6 Public Infrastructure

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Cavium, Inc.)

6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc

6.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6.1.4 Intel Corporation

6.1.5 Mavenir Systems

6.1.6 MediaTek Inc.

6.1.7 NEC Corporation

6.1.8 Nokia Corporation

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Qualcomm Incorporated

6.1.11 Ericsson

6.1.12 ZTE Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

