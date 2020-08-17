8 – bit Microcontroller Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “8 – bit Microcontroller Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global 8 – bit Microcontroller market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide 8 – bit Microcontroller market is provided in detail in the report.

8 – bit Microcontroller Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The 8-bit microcontroller market is segmented by End-user Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare and Data Processing and Communication). Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances register a significant market share due to 8-bit MCUs ultra-low power consumption and integrated high-performance analog features.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance to Witness a Significant Market Share

– Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices is impacting the 8-bit microcontrollers market positively. The growing demand for connected technologies is playing a vital role in the adoption of IoT.

– Smart devices such as wearables, smoke detectors, thermostats, and glass breakage detection systems take excellent advantage of 8-bit MCUs’ ultra-low power consumption and integrated high-performance analog features.

– Smart thermostats widely employ 8-bit microcontrollers as a cost-effective, low energy solution. The residential sector constitutes the major market for smart thermostat usage in smart homes which is estimated that by 2025, 10% of households across the globe will be Smart Homes, according to HCL.

– With the rising initiatives for smart homes across various countries, these devices are witnessing increased adoption, specifically, in the technologically rich, North American region.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The North American market for 8-bit microcontrollers is driven by innovation in various segments, such as communication, consumer devices, and automotive over the forecast period.

– This region is one of the leading consumers of microcontrollers, owing to strong demand for high-end applications across major end-user applications. For instance, electric, hybrid and self-driven vehicles are one of the driving factors for 8-bit microcontrollers.

– The trend towards the increasing adoption of e-bicycles and moped’s is anticipated to aid the market. According to IEA, in 2017, US cities partnered to mass-purchase Electric Vehicles for their public transportation, approximately over 110,000 electric vehicles.

– Smartphones, industrial automation and smart infrastructure devices such as meters, communications, electric vehicles are also the key drivers to the growth of microcontrollers in North America, especially the United States.

