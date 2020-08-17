Aircraft Sensors Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Aircraft Sensors Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Aircraft Sensors market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Aircraft Sensors market is provided in detail in the report.

Aircraft Sensors Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Sensors in aircraft play a critical role in providing accurate data for the safe and effective flight time as well as the take-off and landing of the aircraft, as they provide feedback on a wide array of conditions of airplanes such as the temperature and pressure of the cabin, controlling the wings, flaps, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Temperature Sensor to Account for a Significant Share

– Temperature sensors are an integral part of an aircraft, which is incorporated at various areas, such as cabin, brakes, air ducts, inter-stage turbines, and hydraulic lines. The manufacturers have to comply with the industry standards and regulations to commercialize.

– For instance, in July 2018, Airbus introduced whale-faced aircraft, BelugaXL. It is a next-generation aircraft having a humongous capacity, which requires a considerable amount of sensors, primarily temperature sensors to regulate the optimum required temperature in the cabin as well as the cargo space.

– With the increasing number of flight passengers, the manufacturing of commercial aircraft is increasing rapidly across the world. This is expected to propel the usage of temperature sensors in aircraft thereby fueling the market growth over the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Aircraft Sensors Market

– In North America, the usage of commercial and business aircraft, as well as the military aircraft, is increasing, owing to factors such as the high influx of immigrants, working professionals, major tourist attraction, and to increase air defense. This has led to an increase in the frequency of aircraft running, thereby ascending the scheduled maintenance.

– Especially, the US aerospace manufacturers are very competitive internationally. The industry contributed USD 143 billion in export sales to the US economy. The inward stock of FDI into the US aerospace manufacturing industry totaled more than USD 21 billion, depicting the scope for aircraft sensor manufacturers in the region.

– Moreover, the United States is making deals with other emerging economies or countries to sell high-end military aircraft, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Aircraft Sensors Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Aircraft Sensors Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements in MEMS

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Commercial and Business Aircrafts

4.3.3 Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in Aircrafts

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Regulations in Aviation Industry

4.4.2 Complexity in Manufacturing of Aircraft Sensors

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Commercial and Business Aircraft

5.1.2 Military Aircraft

5.2 By Sensor Type

5.2.1 Temperature

5.2.2 Pressure

5.2.3 Position

5.2.4 Flow

5.2.5 Torque

5.2.6 Radar

5.2.7 Accelerometers

5.2.8 Proximity

5.2.9 Other Sensor Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 TE Connectivity Ltd

6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.3 UTC Aerospace Systems

6.1.4 Meggitt PLC

6.1.5 Ametek Inc.

6.1.6 Thales Group

6.1.7 General Electric Company

6.1.8 The Raytheon Company

6.1.9 Safran Electronics & Defense

6.1.10 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

6.1.11 Zodiac Aerospace

6.1.12 Hydra-Electric Company

6.1.13 PCB Piezotronics Inc

6.1.14 Avidyne Corporation

6.1.15 Precision Sensors

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

