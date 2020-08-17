Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market is provided in detail in the report.

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Beer packaging accounts for the largest section of glass bottles and containers packaging in the alcoholic beverages sector. This is primarily due to the high volume consumption of beer as compared to other bevera

Key Market Trends:

Glass Packing Accounts for Largest Share in the Market

– In this industry, glass is preferred owing to its inert nature, as it does not react with the alcohol keeping the chemical composition of the contents intact. This factor is given much importance in the alcoholic beverage industry, which operates on little product differentiation and is heavily dependent on the integrity of chemical composition to ensure that the stored liquid maintains its strength, aroma, and flavor.

– In addition to this, packaging innovation in wines and spirits, especially towards the premium products, is expected to show continuous growth during the forecast period resulting in the growth of the overall glass bottles and containers market for the alcoholic beverages sector.

– Colored glass bottles are used for alcohol packaging as it protects the packed liquid from alteration caused by light. It is very important in the case of beer, which undergoes chemical changes in the presence of light and loses its quality.

– Amber colored bottles are most efficient in protection from light and therefore are in highest circulation. Few manufacturers also use green bottles for its perceived association with quality.

China Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

– Globally, China is one of the most significant consumer of alcoholic drinks. Though the sale of the Chinese rice liquor ‘Baijiu’ is still very prevalent, demand from the local customers for wine, imported beer, and spirits has been increasing over the past decade.

– Baijiu is China’s traditional spirit and, since 2017, Baijiu sales have risen by 38.5%, reaching USD 286.5 million. Imported wines are particularly popular in the country, especially red wines because red is synonymous with joy, luck, happiness, and wealth to Chinese consumers.

– Drinking alcohol has been traditionally accepted in the country during social events, such as the spring festival and wedding ceremonies. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages is now commonly consumed to relieve stress, facilitate social interaction and foster good relations between supervisors and employees.

– According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the wine consumption volume in China has increased by 64.2% from 2009 to 2017. With this growing demand for alcoholic beverages in the country, the demand for alcoholic drinks packaging market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

5.3 By Product Type

