Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The global algae omega-3 ingredients market offers ingredient types such as Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), and EPA/DHA applicable to food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition and clinical nutrition. The market further provides the ingredient types based on the concentration level of low, medium and high and market scenario at the global level.

Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The global algae omega-3 ingredients market offers ingredient types such as Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), and EPA/DHA applicable to food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition and clinical nutrition. The market further provides the ingredient types based on the concentration level of low, medium and high and market scenario at the global level.

Key Market Trends:

EPA/DHA Ingredients Emerge as the Fastest Growing Segment

EPA is commonly used in combination with DHA in various infant formulas. Most products in the market are present as a combination of EPA and DHA, owing to their combinatorial health effects. Algal oil is gaining popularity among vegans and vegetarians, and other people who want a source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). It does not pose the risk of contamination with pollutants, such as polychlorinated biphenyls. For instance, in India, the dietary supplements sector is the largest consumer of omega-3 ingredients. The main source of the omega-3 ingredient is algal oil. Its usage is expected to increase faster than the fish oil, due to the large vegetarian population in India. The combination of EPA and DHA in dietary supplements claims to have benefits for fetal development, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function, among others.

Dietary Supplements Hold the Major Share in Market

Algae Omega-3 oils are essential fatty acids that have a broad range of health benefits, including cardiovascular, eye, and brain health. Hence, it is being widely used in dietary supplements. The increasing prevalence of obesity in developed countries has increased the diet-consciousness among the younger generation, which is supporting the growth of this segment of algae omega-3 ingredients in these markets. For instance: Australia-based organic algae omega oil company Qponics Limited had signed a collaboration with technAlgaeCytes Limited to start producing commercial algae by Qponics Limited in 2016. It is also focused on developing high-quality algae EPA for supplements through the Algacytes photobioreactor ology. It also aims to expand the company product in Europe and Australia.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA)

5.1.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

5.1.3 EPA/DHA

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food and Beverages

5.2.1.1 Infant Formula

5.2.1.2 Fortified Food and Beverages

5.2.2 Dietary Supplements

5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.4 Animal Nutrition

5.2.5 Clinical Nutrition

5.3 By Concentration Type

5.3.1 High Concentrated

5.3.2 Medium Concentrated

5.3.3 Low Concentrated

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.3 Corbion N.V.

6.4.4 Neptune Wellness Solutions

6.4.5 Source Omega LLC

6.4.6 Polaris

6.4.7 BASF SE

6.4.8 Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

