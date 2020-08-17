Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Applications like data aggregation from nation-wide databases, practice tools for training troops, bioinformatics, and the security options that AI technology offers can be optimized with intelligent computers. It is due to this competency the technology offers, that scientists have started applying AI in the defense sector to make up for the limitations that humans have. They are increasingly using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Recovery and Maintenance Vehicles and Combat System which take advantage of AI. <

Key Market Trends:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Expected to Dominate the Market

– Owing to the wide variety of operations they can perform in the current scenario, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) have made significant strides since their inception.

– Engineers have been identified to harness the capability of UAV, to collect visual and thermal data over vast areas, at a much higher precision than before.

– With appropriate data analytics, this information is being used by the military for various purposes, which include security and control, aerial reconnaissance, access chemical, biological and nuclear conditions, and to strategize the required measures.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US Department of Defense has requested approximately USD 9.39 billion for unmanned systems and associated technologies in the 2019 budget. This proposal includes funding for the procurement of 3,447 new air, ground, and sea drones.

– The 2019 budget proposal represents a significant expansion in drone spending over the FY 2018 requested budget, which contained approximately USD 7.5 billion in drone-related spending and orders for 807 drones.

– The Pentagon has introduced new research programs that address autonomy and artificial intelligence and has boosted funding for Project Maven, an artificial intelligence program, by 81 percent to over USD 100 million. This increased spending is a major factor boosting the growth of the market in the region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth in Mass Destructive Weapons will Boost the Opportunity for Artificial intelligence in Warfare

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Ethical Issues Associated with Deployment of AI-Based Systems in Military and Defense

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.1.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

5.1.3 Combat Systems

5.1.4 Recovery and Maintenance Vehicles

5.1.5 Reconnaissance and Surveillance Vehicle

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the world

5.2.4.1 Latin America

5.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 The Boeing Company

6.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation

6.1.3 Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Intel Corporation

6.1.6 Endeavor Robotics

6.1.7 JSC Kalashnikov Concern

6.1.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.1.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.1.10 FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems

6.1.11 Dassault Aviation

6.1.12 Raytheon Company

6.1.13 Roboteam Ltd

6.1.14 SparkCognition Inc.

6.1.15 Stryke Industries LLC

6.1.16 Textron Inc

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

