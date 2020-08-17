Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Construction market is provided in detail in the report.

Artificial intelligence is the concept in which machines are being able to perform tasks in a way that would mimic complex human intelligence capabilities like recognition, planning and decision making.

Planning and Design Segment to Witness High growth

– The planning and design phase of building construction is one of the most vital tasks in any construction activity. A lot of money is being spent on research, architecture, and design as making any changes in the construction phase afterward would lead to excessive use of money. This factor is encouraging many construction professionals across the globe to use advanced add-on software, along with the Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, in order to enable the capabilities of the generative design.

– A Generative design helps the planners of building to achieve a certain level of automation through machine learning (ML), which explores all the possible combinations of a solution, ultimately generating design alternatives to avoid any clash between the different models of plans produced by the individual teams (mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and plumbing).

– Such advantages of artificial intelligence technology are leading the planning and design phase applications to be the fastest and highest adopters of artificial intelligence in the construction sector.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

– North American is one of the most advanced construction markets in the world. Primarily driven by the construction activities in the United States mostly due to the reconstruction initiatives taken after the hurricane destructions, and also the growing investment in Canada, the region is expected to be one of the fastest growing market for AI in the construction industry.

– Moreover, the changes in the political scenario of the United States and massive construction labor shortage in the region, despite a considerable increase in construction labor, are driving the need for automation in the construction sector.

– Although the wages for construction labor in the region has been increased immensely over the past decade, contractors are finding it hard to recruit people with relevant experience and skills in the construction sector due to new immigration policies in the US.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

