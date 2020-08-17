Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Retail market is provided in detail in the report.

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and analytics will push the business access towards a data-driven model by expanding the types of data that can be analyzed, and raise the level of sophistication of the resulting insight. The Artificial Intelligence in retail market is being divided as software, services with different applications like supply chain & logistics, product optimization, in-store navigation, payment & pricing analytics, inventory management, customer relationship management. All these applications are being deployed either in the cloud or on-premise.

Key Market Trends:

Product Optimization Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Product recommendation and planning will be the growing area for AI in the retail sector. The advancement in big data analytics will drive the growing adoption of artificial enabled devices and services across different industrial domains and verticals.

– There is a range of different technologies involved in AI and Big Data including Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, and more for the automated machine-driven decisions.

– According to Consumer Technology Association, AI has different benefits in the retail industry like cost saving, increased productivity, faster resolution of business problems, faster delivery of new products and services, increase in innovation which is rapidly making its way into many advanced solutions including autonomous vehicles, smart bots, advanced predictive analytics, in the retail space. This factor is expected to improve customer analytics and behavior experience raising significance of product optimization.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share

– North America is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share mainly because of the presence of several developed economies, such as the United States and Canada, focusing on enhancing the existing solutions in the retail space. North America hosts the primary AI solution providers and is an early adopter of AI technology.

– Many retailers in this region have deployed AI-based solutions to optimize their supply chain operations and inventory. AI is helping the retailers in managing and maintaining their customers, and understanding the buying patterns of the consumers. To engage customers and improve sales turnover, AI technologies are being adopted by both online and offline retail businesses.

– Many US-based companies like NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Salesforce, Sentient Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, are extensively involving themselves in the product innovation and optimization.

– For instance, in April 2019, Warby Parker, an US-based company practices an innovative way. By the use of Artificial intelligence, it’s providing its customer to try the virtual Try-On that allows them to try on virtual frames through augmented reality, a technology that overlays computer-generated images (frames) onto real-world images (your face).

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHT

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Technology Snapshot

4.5.1 Machine Learning

4.5.2 Deep Learning

4.5.3 Neuro-Linguistic Programming

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rapid Adoption of Advances in Technology Across Retail Chain

5.2.2 Emerging Trend of Startups in the Retail Space

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Lack of Professionals as well as In-House Knowledge for Cultural Readiness

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product

6.1.1 Software

6.1.2 Service

6.1.2.1 Managed

6.1.2.2 Professional

6.2 By Deployment

6.2.1 Cloud

6.2.2 On-Premise

6.3 By Application

6.3.1 Supply Chain & Logistics

6.3.2 Product Optimization

6.3.3 In-Store Navigation

6.3.4 Payment & Pricing Analytics

6.3.5 Inventory Management

6.3.6 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

7.1.2 Google LLC

7.1.3 Daisy Intelligence

7.1.4 IBM Corporation

7.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.6 Plexure Ltd.

7.1.7 Versium Analytics Inc.

7.1.8 Findmine Inc.

7.1.9 SAP SE

7.1.10 Salesforce.com Inc

7.1.11 Conversica Inc.

7.1.12 BloomReach Inc.

7.1.13 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

7.1.14 Focal Systems Inc.

7.1.15 ViSenze Pte Ltd

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

