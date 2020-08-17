Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is provided in detail in the report.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are fully automated transport systems that function with unmanned vehicles. Automated guided vehicles offer a multitude of advantages such as a reduction in operational cost, enhanced workforce safety, and decrement in production time. Growing implementation of mobile robots across the world and measures to enhance workplace safety and productivity are some other factors leading to the adoption of AGV.

Key Market Trends:

Robotic Automation to Drive the Market Growth

– Owing to rapid technological advancements in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has witnessed an increased adoption of robotics engineering and technology into its production process.

– Manufacturers are considering factors such as load, orientation, speed, precision, duty cycle, travel and environment before selecting the robot that will give the most effective and profitable results in their manufacturing plant.

– An articulated robot is one of the most discussed types of industrial robots. It resembles a human arm in its mechanical configuration. Articulated robots having six degrees of freedom are the most commonly used industrial robots as the design offers maximum flexibility and its use in various applications such as food packaging, automotive assembly, forging application, etc.

– Delta robots are also called parallel link robots as it consists of parallel joint linkages connected with a common base and are generally used for fast pick-and-place or product transfer applications, which gives growth to the market.

– Staubli Faverges SCA is a manufacturing robotics and a mechatronics supplying company and they are recognized for their magnificence, reliable strategies for over a century. This robot improves productivity without reducing floor space and hence making it perfect for low-volume production with increase in the market growth.

Asia Pacific to Witness a Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of AGVs in the world. Easy availability of affordable automation services is due to highly fragmented market and increasing production in the automobile sector are boosting the demand for AGVs in this region.

– The transportation segment is accounted for the major share in this region due to the rapid urbanization and increased industrial production.

– Vehicle automation, as with any other automation, requires good feedback and information about the status of vehicle operation to close the loop in automation control. MTS Temposonic sensors are rugged and reliable in Off-Highway applications, and with more than 15 years of field experience across construction, agriculture, and municipal vehicles, MTS sensors is at the forefront of vehicle automation in Asia-Pacific.

– Due to initiatives like Make in India, the country is attracting foreign investments. It is one of the very few countries in the world that has mass production of generic drugs, accounting for almost 20% of global export in terms of volume.

– Future initiatives are made by Government by recommending Make India a Trans-shipment cargo hub by developing world-class automated cargo and material handling facilities with 24×7 customs operations with establishment of air-freight stations, which are the key drivers for the growth of market in India.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

