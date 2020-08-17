Automated Liquid Handlers Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Automated Liquid Handlers Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Automated Liquid Handlers market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automated Liquid Handlers market is provided in detail in the report.

Automated Liquid Handlers Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Multipurpose liquid handling automated are tools designed to do much of the sampling, mixing, and combining of liquid samples automatically. Biology research labs and drug development labs are among the laboratories that have limited sample contamination and freed up personnel to do other tasks by using a multipurpose liquid handling automated workstation. The can measure out samples, add reagents, and make sure liquids are added to bioassays in a uniform fashion.

Key Market Trends:

Drug Discovery to Account for a Significant Market Share

– The major applications of automation solutions in drug discovery units include the screening of ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion), compound weighing, High Throughput Screening (HTS), compound dissolution, and others.

– As the manual procedures consume more time and are very complex and expensive, many of the drug discovery units have pivoted into automating and robotizing their research laboratories.

– The consistent rise in the costs of pharmaceutical products prompted the industry players to modernize the traditional processes is driving the market.

– During the drug discovery and development processes for new therapeutic solutions, automated liquid handling is a vital tool that helps in streamlining the laboratory workflows. Procedures that used to take several months manually can now be completed in a day when modular automation systems are used.

North America to Hold a Major Share

– The major driver in North America for the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies, in unlocking enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.

– The increase in the number of clinical or pre-clinical studies has pushed the demand for an efficient and cost-effective solution required for the analysis of samples, thus propelling the growth of the US automated liquid handlers market.

– Strict regulations imposed by the US government and the FDA, along with the growing demand in the diagnostic market, the increasing emphasis on the drug discovery and research laboratories owing to the rising presence of various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological diseases in the region, have fueled the growth of drug discovery and clinical diagnostics fields.

– Additionally, rapid technological innovations and the need for efficient testing processes to offset the lack of highly skilled laboratory professionals have accelerated the growth of the market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Automated Liquid Handlers Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Automated Liquid Handlers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Flexibility and Adaptability of Lab Automation Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Slow Adoption Rates by Small and Medium Laboratories

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Vertical

5.1.1 Drug Discovery

5.1.2 Clinical Diagnostics

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical

5.1.4 Other End-user Verticals

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.2 Perkin Elmer Inc.

6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.4 Corning Inc.

6.1.5 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

6.1.6 Agilent Technologies

6.1.7 Hamilton Company

6.1.8 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.9 Synchron Lab Automation

6.1.10 Tecan Group Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

