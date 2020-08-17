Automotive Camera Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Automotive Camera Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Automotive Camera market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automotive Camera market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Cameras used for various applications like viewing front, rear and around view of the vehicle and sensing the lane path, traffic signs, objects in night vision, etc., have been considered in the scope of the market.

The automotive camera market study has been segmented by type and application.

Key Market Trends:

Sensing Camera to Witness Fast Growth

Systems using cameras for remote sensing are gradually becoming an integral part of an active safety system in vehicles. Sensing cameras provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras while also meeting the required automotive quality standards as cost-effective solutions. These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors, then makes a decision, and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems.

With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly. Owing to the above trends, the number of automotive camera shipments is expected to exceed 170 million units in the global market by 2020.

North America Captured Largest Market Share

Large-scale domestic automobile production and increasing government initiatives towards the integration of driver-assisted technologies in automobiles to enhance the driving experience and safety are the primary factors that have been significantly contributing to the growth of automotive cameras in the region.

The US Department of Transportation proposed the requirement of a camera in vehicles in 2014. After years of delay, the federal regulation finally took full effect in May 2018, which mandated the deployment of rearview cameras and video displays in new vehicle models under 10,000 lbs.

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), estimated that the US wholesale shipments of dashboard camera (one of viewing camera types) is likely to reach 285,000 units in 2018, which was up 20% from that of 2017. The dashboard cameras are gaining immense popularity among governments and insurance companies, and they are encouraging users and automotive manufacturers to integrate the product within the internal architecture of the automotive, as they prevent accidents and deter crimes.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Automotive Camera Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Automotive Camera Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Viewing Camera

5.1.2 Sensing Camera

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

5.2.2 Parking

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 United Kingdom

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Gentex Corporation

6.2.2 Continental AG

6.2.3 Autoliv Inc.

6.2.4 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

6.2.5 Panasonic Corporation

6.2.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.7 Valeo SA

6.2.8 Magna International Inc.

6.2.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

6.2.10 Garmin Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

