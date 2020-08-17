Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Automotive Pressure Sensors Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Automotive Pressure Sensors market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automotive Pressure Sensors market is provided in detail in the report.

Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Automotive pressure sensors are used in three types of vehicle types, which include Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles. The market is further segmented by Application (Tire pressure Monitoring Systems, Brake Booster Systems, Engine Management Systems, Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems, Air Bag Systems, Vehicle Dynamic Control).

Key Market Trends:

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Expected to be the Most Significant Application

– TPMS utilizes pressure monitoring sensors within each tire that monitors specific pressure levels and sends all the data to the centralized control module. TPMS was mandated in the U.S. and EU in 2007 and 2014 respectively. The law came about as a result of over 100 deaths in the late 1990s that were attributed to vehicles running with underinflated tires. There are two types of TPMS, direct (dTPMS) and indirect (iTPMS).

– TPMS is getting smart with the advent of connected cars or autonomous vehicles technology. The technology is increasing the adoption of TPMS as it provides real-time data on vehicle tire pressure, and also offers critical information on tire temperature. High tire temperatures can indicate an excess of friction caused by misalignment of the wheels, which can also contribute to early tire wear and less safe driving. Hence safety awareness among individuals is another factor driving the increased adoption of TPMS.

– Also, several manufacturers are manufacturing TPMS based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication standards. BLE helps in cutting down on development, qualification and logistical costs while allowing over-the-air firmware updates and other general maintenance that would otherwise not be possible. BLE ensures that TPMS sensors are constantly kept up-to-date, secured, and optimized.

– In Europe, the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association recently praised the European Parliament committee for endorsing revised European Union tire pressure monitoring systems rules. The regulation updates existing vehicle safety rules to extend TPMS requirements to light and heavy commercial vehicles, trailers and buses.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The Asia-Pacific region has been home to the manufacturers that provide sensors with China, India, Japan, and Taiwan Being the major contributors. The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the development of the automotive industry in countries, such as China and India.

– Also, the Asia-Pacific region has been the largest contributor to the automotive industry’s growth over the past few years. The growing economy and advancements in the regulatory framework in the region have also helped the passenger car sensors market boom in the region.

– The major trend driving the Asia-Pacific automotive sensor market is miniaturization and improved communication capabilities, which in-turn enable their integration into vehicles without interfering with the basic functionalities of the vehicle. Increasing automotive light vehicle production is also driving the pressure sensor market in Asia-Pacific. Other factors such as low cost, compact size, eco-friendly nature, and bulk manufacturing capability are the key factors that are helping the automotive sensors market grow.

– Recently, with the advent of connected cars and automated driverless vehicles the demand for technologically advanced sensors, which have better efficiency and reliability in terms of functioning, have increased substantially.

– Also, rise in government grants to improve industrial infrastructure along with the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has been few additional key factors that have substantially increased the production of automotive sensors. Increased R&D in the sensor industry is creating opportunities for technological advancements that open up new horizons for sensor applications.

