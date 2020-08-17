Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market is provided in detail in the report.

Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Temperature and humidity sensors are one of the most important components of an automobile that are required to perform some of the most important electronic functions. These sensors measure engine temperature, engine oil temperature, exhaust gas temperature, fuel temperature, cabin temperature and moisture level in the air. This report segments the market by type( Temperature sensors and humidity sensors), Technology( CMOS, MEMS, and Others), Application( Powertrain, Body electronics, Alternative Fuel Vehicles and others), and Geography.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245457

Key Market Trends:

Humidity Sensors are Expected to Witness a Substantial Growth

– Humidity sensing is one of the most important functions of automotive electronics. Humidity sensors can sense, measure and control the moisture levels in the air as relative humidity becomes an important factor when it comes to maintaining the cabin comfort.

– The automotive companies to gain more competitive advantage over competitors are in the phase of adopting humidity sensors that could provide greater cabin comfort to their consumers. For instance, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in its new 2019 Jeep Cherokee LATITUDE PLUS FWD has adopted a humidity sensor that helps to maintain the cabin comfort for the passengers.

– The recent innovations and technological advancements in the fields of automotive electronics is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, Toyota in September 2017, patented Moisture-Sensing Auto Defrost To Clear Windows. A technology that would use a bevy of sensors that would help in the measurement of outside air temperature, inside air temperature and moisture levels inside the cabin.

– Moreover, humidity sensors are of prime importance in rising electric vehicles as the battery in such vehicles is cooled by air or water to prevent overheating during vehicle operation. This increases the chances of moisture getting condensed inside of a battery which increases the chances of a short circuit. To prevent this, companies have started using humidity sensors that help not only in improving safety but also helps in reduce their power consumption and increase their lifetime.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the growing automotive industry in countries such as China and India. The regulations regarding safety and emission controls in the region are expected to boost the market significantly during the forecast period.

– China in April 2018, announced that it is ready to scrap foreign ownership caps on automakers by 2022. In a move which would end foreign ownership caps on local auto companies by 2022 and would ward off all the restrictions on new-energy vehicle ventures that would make the market wider and open to new car makers. initiatives like these would boost the humidity and temperature sensors market in a positive way.

– The National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China on December 18, 2018, has said that it would ban the manufacturing of new enterprises that would make only traditional combustion engines amidst the countrywide rush towards new energy vehicles (NEVs). Humidity sensors being an integral part of an electric vehicle an initiative like this would boost the automotive temperature and humidity sensors market during and beyond the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245457

Detailed TOC of Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing HVAC Applications

4.3.2 Growth in Electric and Autonomous Driving Vehicles

4.3.3 Stringent Emission Regulations for Automobiles

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Costs Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Value Chain

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Temperature sensor

5.1.1.1 Electrical

5.1.1.2 Resistive

5.1.2 Humidity Sensor

5.1.2.1 Capacitive

5.1.2.2 Resistive

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 CMOS

5.2.2 MEMS

5.2.3 Other Technologies

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Powertrain

5.3.2 Body Electronics

5.3.3 Alternative fuel Vehicles

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Turkey

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.3 Freescale Semiconductor AG

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 ABB Ltd

6.1.6 Analog Devices, Inc

6.1.7 General Electric Co.

6.1.8 Kongsberg Gruppen

6.1.9 Emerson Electric Company

6.1.10 STMicroelectronics

6.1.11 Delphi Automotive PLC

6.1.12 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.1.13 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.14 Sensata Technologies Inc.

6.1.15 Continental AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automotive Performance Engine Bearings Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026

Electrolytic Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Automotive Secondary Harness Market Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Bicycle Tubeless Tire Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Electric Micromanipulator Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025

Vanilla Essence Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026