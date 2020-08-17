Automotive Tires Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Automotive Tires Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Automotive Tires market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automotive Tires market is provided in detail in the report.

A tire is the most crucial part of a vehicle. It supports the weight of the vehicle, transmits vehicle propulsion, and braking, and reduces the impact of weird road conditions and at the same time, helps to maintain the vehicle’s direction. The tire manufacturers need to consistently modify their production technology and introduce new products in the marketplace to support the increasing demands, especially from the OEMs and consumers.

The global automotive tires market has been segmented by tire type, by end-user, and by vehicle type.

Increased Production of High-end Cars

The demand for luxury cars has been rising at a fast pace, over the past five years.

These luxury and sports cars require high-performance tires to deliver exceptional performance and fuel efficiency.

In the past five years, the demand for luxury cars in India, and China has increased rapidly. The consumer preference for luxury cars, as a status symbol, has resulted in more demand for luxury cars. China has experienced the highest growth for luxury cars.

Companies, such as Michelin has been designing high-performance tires OEMs, such as BMW, Porsche, Chevrolet Corvette, Ferrari, and Ford. The company has launched several tires under its Pilot series, which deliver high performance for sport and luxury cars in all weather conditions.

In January 2019, General Motors introduced the all-new 2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty with a longer wheelbase, taller hood line, and taller overall height than the current model. The new Sierra Heavy Duty features an enhanced ProGrade Trailering system, with 15 camera views, including a segment-first transparent trailer view to virtually see through a trailer in tow.

Audi was one of the major manufacturers of luxury cars, in November 2018, Audi announced that it has selected Toyo Tires & Rubber’s “TOYO CELSIUS CUV A” tire for the “Audi Q8“, a new SUV model that Audi will begin selling in the North American market. The product was developed based on an all-season tire for SUVs that the company has rolled out in the North American market.

Subaru announced that the Subaru BRZ, which was launched in 2017, was equipped with high-performance tires, provided by Michelin. The previous BRZ model’s tire had loose grip and poor stability. The new installation allows smoother and less intrusive intervention.

Tire manufacturers are continually investing in R&D for manufacturing high-performance tires for luxury and sports cars that deliver high performance, better traction, and fuel efficiency. Additionally, with new luxury models being launched continually, the demand for high-performance tires for high-end cars are expected to increase, in turn, propelling the growth of the market.

Increasing Demand for Replacement Tires in the US

The automotive tires replacement market presents a huge opportunity for tire manufacturers worldwide. Vendors are investing in marketing to increase their visibility as a brand, especially to tap the lucrative aftermarket for the tire segment. The companies are also investing in making their products visible on their website and enhancing their portfolio of varying tires that are available for online sales.

The replacement tire market in the US in 2017 alone accounted for USD 39.6 billion. A total of 258 million units of replacement tire shipments were received during the same year. Online purchasing of tires has become one of the latest trends in the country. This is because most of the buyers are aware of specifications of the tire they want to purchase and product can be purchased at a lower price as compared to retail stores. In 2016, 6% of the replacement tires sold in the US were purchased online and this has increased to 7% (about 17 million units) by 2017.

The US government is paying special attention to inform consumers about the tire replacement, and about the effect of tires on fuel economy. Apart from this, a national tire fuel efficiency rating system will be implemented for the replacement tires (49 CFR Part 575). The 49 CFR Part 567, 571, 574, 575, 597 (Tire Safety Information), and 49 CFR Part 139 (New Pneumatic Tires for Light Vehicles) are some of the acts implemented by the government for safety and emission control due to tires.

Additionally, a rise in the average lifespan of vehicles in the US is expected to drive the growth in the aftermarket segment

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Automotive Tires Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Automotive Tires Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Tire Type

5.1.1 Winter Tires

5.1.2 Summer Tires

5.1.3 Luxury Touring Tires

5.1.4 Others (Luxury Touring, Racing/Sport (Usually Non-grooved Tires))

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 OEM

5.2.2 Replacement/Aftermarket

5.3 By Vehicle

5.3.1 Passenger Cars

5.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

5.3.4 Other Vehicle Types (All Terrain Vehicles, Recreational Vehicles)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 South Africa

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Bridgestone Corp.

6.2.2 Continental Automotive AG

6.2.3 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

6.2.4 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

6.2.5 Hankook Tires Group

6.2.6 Michelin Tires

6.2.7 MRF (Madras Rubber Factory Limited )

6.2.8 Pirelli & C SpA

6.2.9 Apollo Tires

6.2.10 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

