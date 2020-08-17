Big Data Analytics in Retail Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Big Data Analytics in Retail Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Big Data Analytics in Retail market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Big Data Analytics in Retail market is provided in detail in the report.

Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

In the retail sector, Big Data analytics is being used at every stage of the retail process to understand the customer behavior, predict demand, and optimize pricing. Most of the Big Data applications in retail are for system-wide cost reduction, improving online and in-store customer experience, data-driven adaptive supply chains, and real-time analytics and targeting. In terms of application, big data analytics in retail sector is being segregated as merchandising & supply chain analytics, social media analytics, customer analytics & operational intelligence which is being used in small and medium enterprises & large-scale organizations.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245435

Key Market Trends:

Merchandising and Supply Chain Analytics Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share

– E-commerce has had an impact on the traditional brick and mortar retailers reducing their significance marking the data-driven revolution in the retail sector.

– An efficient supply chain, the optimised movement of goods from supplier to warehouse to store to customer, is very critical to every business. Therefore, big data analytics is at the core of revolutionising retail supply chain i.e tracking and tracing product flow and stock levels in real-time, leveraging customer data to predict buying patterns, even using robots to tirelessly fulfil orders in vast automated warehouses.

– In th UK, the supply chain Big Data analytics for retail is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period following manufacturing and energy sector.

– Owing to this, it is further expected that predictive analytics and machine learning AI will revolutionize the retail supply chain.

North America Region Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The retail sector in the region is huge and is witnessing an increase in the sales. In the US, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), retail sales are expected to rise between 3.8% and 4.4% to more than USD 3.8 trillion in 2019, citing high consumer confidence, low unemployment and rising wages.

– Besides, North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for Big Data analytics. The region boasts of a strong foothold of Big Data analytics vendors, which further contributes to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Microstrategy Incorporated among others.

– With this increase in the creation and consumption of data in retail (with increased sales) that continues to grow rapidly calls for more significant investments in big data analytics hardware, software, and services.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Big Data Analytics in Retail Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245435

Detailed TOC of Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Predictive Analytics

4.3.2 Increased Innovations in Retail Digitalization Techniques

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexities in Collecting and Collating the Data From Disparate Systems

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Merchandising & Supply Chain Analytics

5.1.2 Social Media Analytics

5.1.3 Customer Analytics

5.1.4 Operational Intelligence

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 By Business Type

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large-scale Organizations

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 Oracle Corporation

6.1.3 Qlik Technologies Inc.

6.1.4 Zoho Corporation

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Retail Next Inc.

6.1.7 Alteryx Inc.

6.1.8 Tableau Software, Inc.

6.1.9 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.10 Microstrategy Inc.

6.1.11 Hitachi Vantara Corporation

6.1.12 Fuzzy Logix LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automotive Inner Fenders Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Personal Alarm Security Devices Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Polyphenylene Oxide Market Future Growth Rate Analysis, Size 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics Outlook and Industry Drivers, Share Opportunities, Forecast till 2026

Passenger Vehicle Glazing Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Electronic cash register Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025

Commercial Food Display Cabinets Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026