Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Bio-based Platform Chemicals market is provided in detail in the report.

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245431

Key Market Trends:

Bio-Glycerol Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Bio-glycerol is a major by-product during the production of bio-diesel through transesterification of triglycerides (fats & vegetable oil feedstocks) with methanol.

– For each triglyceride mole conversion during the biodiesel production process, an equimolar quantity of glycerol is produced, i.e. with a production of 100 kilograms of biodiesel, about 10 kilograms of crude glycerol is produced.

– Bio-based glycerol is comparatively economical and is used as a feedstock in various products, like butanol, 1,3-propanediol, 2,3-butanediol, citric acid, and poly (hydroxyalkanoates).

– Bio-glycerol is widely used in various end-user industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, resins, detergents, plastics, and tobacco.

– The demand for bio-glycerol is mainly driven due to the growing demand in countries, like China, India, Indonesia, United States, and Saudi Arabia.

– In addition to the largest market share, bio-glycerol is also expected to be the fastest growing product segment during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018 and is likely to continue holding largest share during the forecast period, owing to government regulations promoting the use of bio-based products, and continuous research & innovations in the field of technological modification.

– Moreover, stringent regulations related to petroleum-based platform chemicals, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves further provides growth opportunity for the bio-based platform chemicals market in the region.

– In addition, end-user industries, such as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries in the country are strictly regulated in order to avoid negative effects on the health of citizens. In this regards, these industries are more likely to shift to bio-based raw materials as compared to petroleum-based raw materials.

– With research & development of bio-based platform chemicals and exploration of its beneficial applications in such industries can lead to mandate the use of such bio-based platform chemicals in the region.

– Hence, all such factors are likely to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals in the region during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245431

Detailed TOC of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations on Conventional Petroleum-based Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Raw Material Shortage

4.2.2 Fitted Competition from Oil-based Platform Chemicals

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Bio Glycerol

5.1.2 Bio Glutamic Acid

5.1.3 Bio Itaconic Acid

5.1.4 Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

5.1.5 Bio Succinic Acid

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aktin Chemicals Inc..

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Braskem

6.4.4 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.5 Champlor (Valtris Specialty Chemicals)

6.4.6 DuPont

6.4.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.8 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.9 GFBiochemicals Ltd.

6.4.10 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

6.4.11 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

6.4.12 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Novozymes

6.4.14 PTT Global Chemical Public Company

6.4.15 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Eco-friendly Products

7.2 Technological Modification

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Organic Whole Milk Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026

Saxophones Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market Size | Share Forecast 2020 to 2026: Competition Analysis, Industry Growth by New Innovations, Top Players Analysis with COVID-19 Impact

Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Foil Winding Machines Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025

Clean Room Materials Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026