Blister Packaging Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Blister pack is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. They are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination for extended periods of time. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sector to Account for a Major Share

– The healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector poses a different set of demands for the blister packaging solutions, regarding insulation from external surroundings, high levels of protection, cost-effectiveness and ease of handling.

– These packs are uniquely suited to meet the stringent standards and highly valued for protective properties, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, and requirements of the pharmaceuticals and healthcare packaging industry.

– When drugs are packaged in blisters, adherence is improved because consumers are better able to keep track of their medications and dosing. The unit dosage feature of blisters reduces the risk of incorrect dosing.

– The retail-level preparation of prescription drugs is troubling pharmacists or pharmaceutical technicians. The administration of medicines in the open atmosphere of the supermarket and drug store can negatively affect sensitive drugs when they are transferred from container to container. Blister packaging can ensure the process of distribution directly to the customer.

– Protecting product integrity remains the primary goal of pharmaceutical healthcare packaging, but as in all areas of the packaging industry, there is continued work on cost reduction in the packaging process.

– Blister packed medicines can prove to be very helpful for transportation of medicines such as ones used for diabetes which will be transported to long distances.

Europe to Hold a Significant Share

– The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry holds the dominant share of the blister packaging market in Europe. The consumer goods sector is also expected to contribute a significant market share over the forecast period.

– Blister packaging also provides the possibility to create a compliance pack or calendar pack by labeling the prescription, to which patients can easily adhere.

– The European community has stronger environmental incentives to use blister packaging because of the stringent regulations over using the excess material into the packaging system. The use of blister packaging allows manufacturers to reduce packages to a minimal size

– In Europe, the UK pharmaceutical industry is one of the major engines of innovation and research. The industry spends billions on R&D and employs vast numbers of highly skilled personnel for R&D roles.

– These massive investments and the proportion of skilled workers employed show how Britain is building up the pipeline of medicines and future drugs. These ongoing investments can be perceived as an excellent opportunity for the growth of blister packaging in the country.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Blister Packaging Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

