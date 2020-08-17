Business Productivity Software Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Business Productivity Software Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Business Productivity Software market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Business Productivity Software market is provided in detail in the report.

Business Productivity Software Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Business productivity software help to maximize the business productivity by optimizing time and cost spent on the task or business process. This can be achieved by enhancing employee productivity. Business productivity software helps the employees to optimize their workflow through the use of various employee-friendly, reliable, compatible tools for analysis and generating reports with advanced management features,

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-Based Business Productivity Software to have the Highest Adoption Rate

– Across all industries, business leaders are seeking out every opportunity to enhance productivity and coordinate teams to maintain a strong competitive position and continue to expand. Making strategic use of a cloud-based productivity suite may be one way to gain an edge.

– The software aid to improve connectivity and integration, by making files, documents and excels sheets online with a greater ability to share data online and real-time. These files can be downloaded and used from anywhere around the world for offline access.

– Cloud-Based Productivity Software helps the organizations to boost productivity, connectivity, mobility, secure and reliable storage of data and files, and easy and immediate access. These are some of the major factors stimulating increased adoption. Also, in this data-driven business world, organizations have plenty of information at its disposal. Cloud-based software aids organizations to systematically maintain these data so that they are easily accessible for use.

– For instance, some of the most popular software amongst the organizations are Microsoft Office 365, Google apps for business, Zoho, Adobe online services, Calendar, HyperOffice, etc.

North America is Expected to Hold a Majority Share

– North America is estimated to dominate the business productivity software market. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the early adoption of the technological advancements in the region. North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, or AI and IoT adoption due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.

– For instance, According to a 2018 survey by Right Scale, 80% of enterprises are both running apps on or experimenting with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their preferred cloud platform. 67% of enterprises are running apps on (45%) and experimenting on (22%) the Microsoft Azure platform. 18% of enterprises are using Google’s Cloud Platform for applications today, with 23% evaluating the platform for future use.

– Moreover, the major productivity software vendors like Amazon Web Services Inc. (US), Microsoft (Office 365), Google, etc. are based in this region and hence there is strong competition in this region. Also, North America’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Business Productivity Software Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Business Productivity Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Smartphone Penetration and Increased Adoption of BYOD

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing, Business Intelligence, and AI

4.2.3 Growing Need for Data Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Installation and Training Costs

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 On-Cloud

5.2 By Size of the Enterprise

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Telecommunication

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Media & Entertainment

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Industry

5.4 By Solutions

5.4.1 Content Management & Collaboration

5.4.2 Asset Creation

5.4.3 AI & Predictive Analytics

5.4.4 Structured Work Management

5.4.5 Other Solutions

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 Google LLC

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Symantec Corporation

6.1.5 SAP SE

6.1.6 Salesforce.com, Inc.

6.1.7 VMware, Inc.

6.1.8 IBM Corporation

6.1.9 Amazon.com, Inc.

6.1.10 AppScale Systems, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

