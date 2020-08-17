Camera Module Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Camera Module Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Camera Module market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Camera Module market is provided in detail in the report.

The camera module is a set of standardized parts or independent units that can be used to construct a more complex camera structure depending on its usage in end-users, which are Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and others.

Application in Automation Accounts for Significant Market Share

– As the automotive sector is steadily transitioning toward the autonomous era, owing to the recent business collaborations among automotive giants, chip makers, and system integrators, the manufacturers are producing innovative image sensors and cameras to withstand the toughest conditions, such as cold, heat, or continuous vibrations. Or long distance driving assistance system which reduces accidents due to negligence and fatigue from long duration driving

– For instance, Sony Corporation is increasingly investing in image sensor technology that gives vehicles evolved vision as society moves toward the advent of fully autonomous driving. They have launched IMX324, a CMOS image sensor equipped with the industry’s highest resolution for forward-sensing cameras in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

– Since the production of ADAS is increasing globally the next-generation ADAS will increasingly leverage wireless network connectivity to offer improved value by using car-to-car (also known as Vehicle to Vehicle, or V2V) and car-to-infrastructure (also known as Vehicle to Infrastructure, or V2X) data.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share

– Asia-Pacific had the largest market share, due to the presence of several established vendors of the camera module in the region, and also due to the established electronics industry in this region.

– The growing market for ADAS in this region is one of the prime factors leading to the growth of the camera module market, as major Japanese tier-1 companies, such as Denso, Aisin, etc., are aggressively investing to launch newer and better products.

– Industrial automation adoption in China is also expected to drive the camera module market for industrial image processing systems. Manufacturing output in China increased by 7.40% in April 2018, when compared to that of the same month in the previous year. Manufacturing output in China averaged 7.84% from 2013 to 2018.

– The increasing infrastructure development, growing economy, rising automation and digitization, and the growing electronic industry are expected to fuel the demand for image sensor in India, thus, driving the demand for the camera module market over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Camera Module Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

