Casino Management Systems Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

A Casino Management System (CMS) serves as the focal point for the day to day operations and transactions happening in a casino. To make the operations efficient of a casino and manage casino assets, as well as properly monitor the security and surveillance systems in a casino, CMS is incorporated into casino management.

Analytics Segment Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Casino operators have terabytes of data with them, which includes customer information. Analytics helps the casino operators to maintain the customer database.

– Analytics today not only records customer database but has evolved to segmenting customers based on profitability, to predict profitability, manipulate customer behavior with specific promotional offers, and marketing campaigns targeted to a specific segment of customers.

– With the use of predictive analytics, casinos can now graph a customer’s value and anticipate the customer’s behavior. With increasing investments in database warehousing technologies, and due to the widespread adoption of loyalty cards, most customer transactions are tracked.

– With increased competition and more housings than before, casinos are laying heavy emphasis on analytics, to compete with one another and ensure they attract more consumers.

– With hundred’s of casinos in the countries having the highest number of casinos it is very important for the casinos to use the data collected by them in a proper way as the competition is very fierce and customer retention is very tough. For instance, the US alone consists of over 1900 casinos which is a cut-throat competition and customer retention and new customer acquisition is only possible by using and analyzing customer data efficiently.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– With the growing casino & gaming industry, Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging as a market on the path to becoming a leader in the world. With Macau, the jewel of this region’s casino industry, and the emergence of Singapore as a center for casinos in the recent past, the growth of casinos is expected to increase in this region.

– Increasing population, along with rising disposable incomes and the influx of tourists, is expected to set the stage for casino management systems in Macau. Macau is the only place in China where gambling is legalized, which further contributes to the growth of the market in this location.

– With Japan on the verge of finalizing the legalization of casinos, the growth of the industry is expected to further increase in the region.

– Major casino operators are also eyeing Japan as the next destination for investment. In India, Goa is the only state with legalized casinos and Himachal Pradesh is also on the verge of legalizing casino business, thus, driving the market for casinos

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Casino Management Systems Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Casino Management Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Booming International Tourism

4.3.2 Higher Acceptance of Casinos

4.3.3 Growth of the Gaming Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rise of Online Casinos

4.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Environment

4.5 Value Chain Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Purpose

5.1.1 Accounting and Handling

5.1.2 Security and Surveillance

5.1.3 Hotel Management

5.1.4 Analytics

5.1.5 Player Tracking

5.1.6 Media Management

5.1.7 Marketing and Promotions

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Small and Medium Casinos

5.2.2 Large Casinos

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 International Game Technology PLC

6.1.2 Novomatic AG

6.1.3 Bally Technologies Inc.

6.1.4 Konami Gaming Inc.

6.1.5 Winsystems Inc.

6.1.6 TCS John Huxley

6.1.7 Aristocrat Leisure Limited

6.1.8 Apex Gaming Technology

6.1.9 MICROS Systems Inc (Renamed Oracle Hospitality)

6.1.10 Agilysys

6.1.11 Amatic Industries GmbH

6.1.12 Bluberi Gaming Technologies Inc.

6.1.13 Decart Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

