Chocolate Milk Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The "Chocolate Milk Market" report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Chocolate Milk market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Chocolate Milk market is provided in detail in the report.

Chocolate Milk Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The scope of global chocolate milk market is segmented by distribution channel as Convenience Stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets and others. Other distribution channels include discounters, whole sale retailers, online retail stores, etc.

Key Market Trends:

Surge in Demand for Fortified Beverages in Developing Countries

There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the past two decades. Consumers are becoming aware of these problems and, as a result, gradually moving toward functional food and beverage, which are promoted as being beneficial beyond basic nutrition. Promotion of fortified foods and beverages by China’s Ministry of Health, coupled with growing health concerns related to age, myopia in adults, and other diseases, are expected to drive the market. he key chocolate milk producers launched fortified chocolate milk drinks to maintain strong position in the competitive market. In Brazil, the presence of local players such as Laticínios Latco Ltda., are catering to the market growth by offering chocolate milk. The fortification of theses flavored milk is done with omega-3, omega-6, vitamin C, and vitamin E, by using liposomes is expected to drive the chocolate milk market.

Middle East and Africa Remain the Fastest Growing Markets

The chocolate milk market is facing stiff competition from the protein shakes and non-dairy drinks market globally, constant marketing efforts from the dairy industry have led to adults and athletes opting for chocolate milk who have previously dismissed chocolate milk as a drink for children. Factors expected to drive the demand are increasing consumer disposable income, and increase in consumer awareness regarding healthy benefits of the flavored dairy products such as chocolate milk in South Africa. The increasing number of new product launches across the country is one of the key drivers in the market. Key market players across the country are increasingly focusing on increasing the number of product launches, which will strengthen their position in the market. The most popular flavors under the flavored milk category in Saudi Arabia are banana, chocolate and strawberry. These flavors are popular among younger generation and manufacturers are launching specific flavored milk marketed towards children’s.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Chocolate Milk Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Chocolate Milk Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five-Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

5.1.2 Convenience Stores

5.1.3 Other Distribution Channels

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Colombia

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategies Adopted

6.2 Most Active Analysis

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nestle SA

6.4.2 Arla Foods

6.4.3 Dean Foods

6.4.4 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

6.4.5 Saputo Inc.

6.4.6 Royal FrieslandCampina

6.4.7 Amul

6.4.8 Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc.

6.4.9 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co.

6.4.10 Groupe Danone

6.4.11 The Hershey Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

