Cloud Gaming Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Cloud Gaming Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Cloud gaming is an emerging technology in the gaming industry, which allows a user to stream high-end games on devices, such as laptops, tablets, and mobiles, with a good internet connection. Cloud gaming is ideal for gamers, as they have to regularly upgrade their console or PC hardware to play games, which leads to additional costs and less fun. Video streaming is gaining more traction than file streaming.

Key Market Trends:

Smartphones Adoption to Drive the Market Growth

– With the increasing adoption of smartphones all over the world, many companies are introducing cloud gaming for 5G enabled smartphones. According to Cisco’s latest “Visual Networking Index (VNI)” report, India may have 800 million smartphone users by 2022.

– Hatch released games for smartphones, launched initially in Finland (November 2018) and is now spreading to other European Countries. It has also partnered with DOCOMO to bring smartphone gaming in Japan.

– Sprint has teamed up with Hatch Entertainment to offer mobile cloud gaming services on Sprint’s 5G network in the United States.

– At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Exhibition 2019, One Plus 5G smartphone was showcased and it allowed attendees to play Ace Combat 7 on the phone (via Xbox Wireless controller), which was streaming through cloud via 5G. OPPO also showcased its first 5G handset and visitors experienced cloud gaming through a live demo of Soul Calibur VI.

– All these instances indicate that smartphones are the future for mobile gaming and with their growing adoption globally, cloud gaming through 5G may expand.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is soon becoming the hub for many pilot projects of gaming companies. For instance, in March 2019, Tencent launched a website for the cloud gaming platform called “Start” and invited people in Shanghai and Guangdong, China to sign up for the test.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, many organizations are recognizing the shortcomings of a more siloed multi-cloud strategy, and are enhancing overall business agility with hybrid cloud.

– Chip designer Nvidia Corp partnered with SoftBank Corp and LG Uplus Corp to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan and Korea later in 2019.

– According to predictions by GSMA Intelligence, China may have the largest smartphone market in 2025, followed by India. Moreover, smartphone adoption in Asia-Pacific may grow from 57% in 2017 to 77% in 2025.

– Across Asia Pacific, collaboration between mobile operators and start-ups is gaining momentum, as operators have the scale and reach that startups lack. For instance, Telenor and Axiata collaborated with startups in Asia.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Cloud Gaming Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

