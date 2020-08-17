Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The growing number of cyber attacks have pushed enterprises to increase their spending on IT infrastructure to prevent data theft and data breaches. An intrusion detection system (IDS) identify malicious activities over the network and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) prevent data modification or unauthorized access. IDS and IPS include hardware, software, and services. IDS is a passive monitoring system that warns the system administrator of any suspicious activity, while IPS enables the administrator to take appropriate action upon the alert generated by the IDS. Here, the scope is limited to services across various industry verticals and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Telecom and Information Technology Expected to Grow Exponentially

– Cloud intrusion protection systems are growing adoption in the telecom industry, which serves every other industry in the market.

– With advancements in technology and increasing adoption of modern connectivity systems, the demand for communication services in industries, such as automotive, retail, energy & power, government services, IT sector and other industries employing technology, has seen incremental growth over the past decade.

– The telecom industry now serves a critical link for every industry to operate without interruptions. With the advent of cloud services, the dependence on communication is growing. The telecom and IT industries have merged to provide better operations.

– The IT industry nowadays plays a major role. With industries moving toward cloud and automation, they are increasingly deploying IT systems to support operations and telecom industries to provide connectivity and communication services, to facilitate the working of the whole system.

– As Telecom & IT holds a major stake in cyber connectivity, the spending on cybersecurity of Telecom & IT industry would be high as compared to other industry. Moreover, with rapid growth in technology in terms of IoT,5G & AI it is very much essential to protect the data and prevent the data breaches across the network.

North America is the Major Contributor to the Market Growth

– The North American market has been the market of focus for cloud IPS software companies. The North American market is the highest contributor to cloud IPS software

– The United States is a major contributor to the North American market, on account of early adoption and major investments in a cloud environment.

– There are several reasons for the high contribution from this region, such as the presence of large enterprises, the growing frequency of cyber-attacks, and the increasing number of hosted servers.

– Cloud services are in high demand and are experiencing high adoption with the rise in demand for IoT systems.

– The government in North American countries have tightened the norms to provide better cloud security.

