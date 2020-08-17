Cloud Security Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Cloud Security Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Cloud Security market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Cloud Security market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Manufacturers deal with sensitive data like quality data, warranty information, device history records, and the engineering specifications for a product that are highly confidential. Although they are stored in public/private/hybrid cloud, but security concerns still remain. Hence cloud security is necessary for data loss prevention, endpoint security and identity and access management.

Key Market Trends:

Intrusion Detection and Prevention is the Fastest Growing Segment

– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.

– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.

– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to growth of manufacturing sector. According to The ASEAN Post, the manufacturing sector has been one of ASEAN’s key economic growth drivers.

– The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) envisions ASEAN as a single market and production base. Meanwhile, mega trade arrangements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) if successful would be a positive step towards a broader Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) that can serve as a useful intergovernmental forum on free trade.

– Major companies are setting their footprint in APAC, for instance, Google expanded the number of Google Cloud Platform regions in APAC from three to six in 2018.

– To retain the data authenticity generated by manufacturing industry, move towards cloud and hence its security is of utmost importance.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Cloud Security Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Cloud Security Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Threats of Cyber Attacks is Expanding the Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Migration of Manufacturing Processes from On-Premise to Cloud is a Major Challenge

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Identity and Access Management

5.1.2 Data Loss Prevention

5.1.3 IDS/IPS

5.1.4 Security Information and Event Management

5.1.5 Encryption

5.2 By Security

5.2.1 Application Security

5.2.2 Database Security

5.2.3 Endpoint Security

5.2.4 Network Security

5.2.5 Web & Email Security

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 Public

5.3.2 Private

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Trend Micro, Inc.

6.1.2 Imperva, Inc.

6.1.3 Symantec Corporation

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.6 Fortinet, Inc.

6.1.7 Sophos, PLC

6.1.8 Mcafee LLC

6.1.9 Qualys, Inc.

6.1.10 CA Technologies

6.1.11 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

6.1.12 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

