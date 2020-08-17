Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Commercial Aircraft FADEC market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Commercial Aircraft FADEC market is provided in detail in the report.

Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The market study of commercial aircraft Full Authority Digital Engine Controls (FADEC) includes the following segments.

Key Market Trends:

Turbofan Segment to Experience the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

Turbofan segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing turbofan aircraft procurements by the airlines as they offer higher efficiencies over long distances at higher speeds. The aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, manufacture and sell turbofan commercial aircraft only, with 806 and 800 aircraft deliveries in 2018 and this number is expected to further increase in the coming future. The increasing air travel along with the need for fuel-efficient aircraft by airlines is expected to drive the demand for this segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in the FADEC market in this region is propelled by the fast-growing aviation industry in China and India. Also, the countries like Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam are propelling this growth due to on-going investment in the aviation industry by public and private companies and growth of tourism in this region. The ever-growing commercial aviation is propelling the growth of FADEC systems in this region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Engine Type

5.1.1 Turbofan

5.1.2 Turboprop

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.2.1 Brazil

5.2.2.2 Mexico

5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Iran

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 FADEC International

6.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.3 United Technology Corporation

6.2.4 Memscap

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

