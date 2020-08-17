COVID-19 Updated: Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Share Trends 2020 | Increasing Investment is expected to boost Market Growth| | Nikon, Carl Zeiss AG, OLYMPUS, PerkinElmer, General Electric, Bruker

Data Bridge Market Research recently introduced Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Demand Analysis by 2027 study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027. Global Live Cell Imaging Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This report showcases the latest trends in the global and regional markets on all critical parameters which include technology, supplies, capacity, production, profit, price, and competition.

Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the Live Cell Imaging Market to account For USD 10.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.26% in the forecast period. Increasing application of HCS in personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., General Electric, Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Sartorius AG, Etaluma, Inc., Nanoentek, CytoSMART Technologies B.V., ATTO Corporation., Biological Industries, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BD, Essen BioScience, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Leica Microsystems

North America dominates the live cell imaging market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing government funding for life science research and advancement in the live cell imaging techniques is expected to enhance the market growth in the region.

Global Live Cell Imaging Market In-depth Segmentation:

By Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services)

By Application (Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Developmental Biology, Drug Discovery)

By End- Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations)

By Technology (Time Lapse Microscopy, Fluorescence Recovery After Photo Bleaching, High Content Screening, Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer, Others)

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Live Cell Imaging market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria

Global Live Cell Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

Live cell imaging market is segmented of the basis of product& service, application, end- users, and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.