Currently, several companies claim to be engaged in the development / manufacturing of various types of autoinjectors, most of which are disposable systems that use prefilled syringes as primary drug containers, claims Roots Analysis

In addition to enabling patients to self-medicate, these devices are designed to ensure safety during the dosing process and promote compliance to prescribed therapeutic regimens. Moreover, the adoption of autoinjectors, and other self-injection products, has enabled significant cost savings for end users by eliminating the need to visit hospitals / out-patient clinics for dosing.

The USD 2.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the global autoinjectors market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Usability

  • Disposable
  • Reusable

Route of administration

  • Subcutaneous
  • Intramuscular

Type of molecule

  • Antibody
  • Peptide
  • Protein
  • Small molecule

Therapeutic indication

  • Anaphylaxis
  • Diabetes
  • Migraine
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Rheumatoid arthritis
  • Other indications

Key geographical regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

The Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • Antares Pharma
  • Consort Medical (Previously Bespak)
  • DALI Medical Devices
  • Elcam Medical (E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices)
  • Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices
  • Oval Medical Technologies
  • Owen Mumford
  • SHL Group
  • Union Medico®
  • Ypsomed

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Primary Drug Containers
  5. Autoinjectors: Current Market Landscape
  6. Product Competitiveness Analysis
  7. Brand Positioning of Key Industry Players
  8. Patent Analysis
  9. Therapeutic Products Available in Autoinjectors
  10. Case Study: Autoinjector-based Combination Products and Affiliated Therapeutic Areas
  11. Likely Drug Candidates for Delivery Via Autoinjectors
  12. Key Players
  13. Emerging Players
  14. KOL Analysis
  15. SWOT Analysis
  16. Case Study: Medical Device Contract Service Providers
  17. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
  18. Conclusion
  19. Interview Transcripts
  20. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  21. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

