Currently, several companies claim to be engaged in the development / manufacturing of various types of autoinjectors, most of which are disposable systems that use prefilled syringes as primary drug containers, claims Roots Analysis

In addition to enabling patients to self-medicate, these devices are designed to ensure safety during the dosing process and promote compliance to prescribed therapeutic regimens. Moreover, the adoption of autoinjectors, and other self-injection products, has enabled significant cost savings for end users by eliminating the need to visit hospitals / out-patient clinics for dosing.

The USD 2.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the global autoinjectors market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Route of administration

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Type of molecule

Antibody

Peptide

Protein

Small molecule

Therapeutic indication

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Migraine

Multiple sclerosis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Other indications

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Antares Pharma

Consort Medical (Previously Bespak)

DALI Medical Devices

Elcam Medical (E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices)

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices

Oval Medical Technologies

Owen Mumford

SHL Group

Union Medico®

Ypsomed

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Primary Drug Containers Autoinjectors: Current Market Landscape Product Competitiveness Analysis Brand Positioning of Key Industry Players Patent Analysis Therapeutic Products Available in Autoinjectors Case Study: Autoinjector-based Combination Products and Affiliated Therapeutic Areas Likely Drug Candidates for Delivery Via Autoinjectors Key Players Emerging Players KOL Analysis SWOT Analysis Case Study: Medical Device Contract Service Providers Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Conclusion Interview Transcripts Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

