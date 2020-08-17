Transplantation preservation solutions market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of organ failure and technological advancement in healthcare industry are factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global transplantation preservation solutions market are PARAGONIX TECHNOLOGIES INC., 21st Century Medicine, Lifeline Scientific, ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC., Preservation Solutions Inc, XVIVO Perfusion., OrganOx Limited, Bridge to Life Ltd, IGL, Organ Recovery Systems, OPSL, Sandor.co.in, Transplant Biomedicals, Transonic, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others.

This transplantation preservation solutions report gives total examination of the market on worldwide and local level. It examines the improvement rate and the market esteem subject to the market components and development starting variables. The market players are profiled and their improvement systems are isolated in order to oversee new members just as set up players. It moreover includes the start to finish examination of various unequivocal boundaries. This transplantation preservation solutions report additionally offers different systems for boosting the introduction of the associations.

Market Drivers

Increasing initiatives by NGO and government for organ donation will drive market

Rising number of solid organ transplantation procedures will also propel the growth of the market

Growing organ donors worldwide will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing cases of kidney failures will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited scope at the level of end- user will also hamper the market growth

High cost of the transplantation will restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, TransMedics Group announced that they have received approval from FDA to enhance their lung preservation and ex-vivo assessment system. This approval will access the usage of organ care system technology after the circulatory death and brain death. This is very beneficial as it can enhance the donor lung utilization for patients who are in final stage of organ failure

In April 2018, SCRA announced SC Launch, Inc. investment in Global Transplant Solutions. The company is planning to develop new products for the human organ transplantation and procurement. This investment will help the company to develop PerfeXslush which is a hypothermia-inducing organ procurement product. This will help the company to expand their business

Segmentation: Global Transplantation Preservation Solutions Market

By Technique

o Static Cold Storage

o Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation

o Others

By Preservation Solutions

o Viaspan

o Custodiol HTK – (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution

o Renograf

o Perfadex

o Human Biosystem (HBS) Solution

o Lifor

o Others

By Organ Type

o Kidneys

o Lung

o Liver

o Heart

o Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

